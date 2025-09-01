FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcements made by Aker Horizons ASA (the "Company") on 9 May 2025 regarding the planned merger between the Company's subsidiary, Aker Horizons Holding AS ("AKHH"), and AKH HoldCo AS ("AKH HoldCo"), a subsidiary of Aker ASA (the "Merger").

As a preparatory step for completion of the Merger, Aker Capital AS has today transferred all of its 464,285,714 shares in the Company, representing approximately 67.25 per cent of the Company's share capital, to AKH HoldCo.

Pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 6-2 (3), AKH HoldCo (previously named Aker MergerCo AS) has been granted an exemption by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority from the mandatory offer rules set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act pertaining to this internal transfer of shares in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Please refer to the attached PDMR forms for further details.

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Jonas Gamre

Mobile: +47 97 11 82 92

E-mail: jonas.gamre@akerhorizons.com

Media:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--disclosure-of-large-shareholdings-and-mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4227925

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20659/4227925/9f7e6946882be408.pdf AKH - PDMR Attachments

SOURCE Aker Horizons