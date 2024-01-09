Aker Horizons appoints Kristoffer Dahlberg as Chief Financial Officer

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: AKH) announces the appointment of Kristoffer Dahlberg as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 February 2024. Dahlberg will replace Nanna Tollefsen, who is stepping down due to family health matters. Tollefsen will continue as an executive in the Company.

Dahlberg is currently the CFO of Aker Horizons Asset Development and has extensive experience throughout the Aker group, including as CFO of Aker Clean Hydrogen and VP Business Controlling at Aker BP. Prior to joining the Aker group, Dahlberg worked in management consulting and equity research. He holds an MSc in Finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

