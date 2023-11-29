Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

29 Nov, 2023, 06:28 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables Clean-Tech Conference today at 12.30 CET. 

The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.

CONTACT: 

Media contact:
Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com 

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study for e-fuel project in Finland

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded an integration feasibility study for an e-fuel project in Finland. The company will investigate fully...

Aker Carbon Capture awarded FEED for Hafslund Oslo Celsio's CCS project on their waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud in Norway

Aker Carbon Capture, together with Aker Solutions, has been awarded a full FEED by Hafslund Oslo Celsio (Celsio), the largest supplier of district...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics