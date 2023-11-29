Aker Carbon Capture to present at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables & Clean-Tech Conference
29 Nov, 2023, 06:28 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture CEO Egil Fagerland will hold a presentation at Fearnley Securities Annual Renewables Clean-Tech Conference today at 12.30 CET.
The company presentation is attached and will also be made available on the Company's website www.akercarboncapture.com.
CONTACT:
Media contact:
Marianne Stigset, mob: +47 41 18 84 82, email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com
Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
The following files are available for download:
|
https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/fearnleys,c3244069
|
Fearnleys
|
https://mb.cision.com/Public/20223/3884556/ac5c763849d44676.pdf
|
ACC-presentation-Fearnleys-2023
