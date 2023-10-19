Aker Carbon Capture signed pre-FEED contract for several power generation facilities in Europe

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has signed a pre-FEED contract for a major European power company to implement carbon capture at a portfolio of power plants in mainland Europe. The planned capture capacity could reach up to 14 million tonnes CO2 per year for the applicable sites combined.

The pre-FEED will assess the optimal CO2 capture and compression, as well as the heat recovery potential and heat integration solutions for the applicable plants. This will reduce the total heating and cooling demands related to capturing and conditioning the CO2. Aker Carbon Capture aims to deliver its bespoke Big Catch concept, which is fully integrated into the plants of the customer. This includes both advanced heat integration, and downstream integration enabling record-low energy consumption by making it possible to reuse energy along the value chain.

"This award underlines the industry's continued interest and trust in Aker Carbon Capture's expertise and capability to deliver world-leading configurable carbon capture plants, as we are doing in Norway, the Netherlands, and Denmark. Carbon capture and storage is critical to achieve the European Union's climate goals. We welcome the opportunity to support the delivery of clean electricity to European households and to contribute to the decarbonization of industry", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

Aker Carbon Capture is developing a full-scale Big Catch facility with CO2 capture, conditioning, compression, heat integration, intermediate storage and loading for the Brevik cement plant in Norway. Brevik CCS will be the first industrial scale carbon capture plant at a cement factory anywhere in the world and will capture 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.



At Twence's waste-to-energy facility in the Netherlands, Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a Just Catch unit with a capacity of 100,000 tonnes CO2 per year. In May of this year, Aker Carbon Capture was awarded a large-scale carbon capture project by Ørsted, a global leader in renewable energy, for the delivery of five Just Catch units to the Ørsted Kalundborg Hub in Denmark. These flagship projects contribute to Aker Carbon Capture's mission to standardize and modularize carbon capture plants, with reduced footprint and significant cost and energy benefits, to the mid-scale emitter market.

"Aker Carbon Capture continues to see significant study activity across different regions and industries. This latest award follows several studies and pre-FEEDs awarded earlier this year, further supporting the positive market momentum we're witnessing for carbon capture and storage since 2022", Knudsen added.

