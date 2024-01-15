Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q4 2023 results

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

15 Jan, 2024, 12:43 GMT

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its fourth quarter 2023 results on 25 January 2024. 

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240125_2.

Time and date: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at 15:00 CET. 

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CET. 

Media contact:
Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded feasibility study by waste-to energy player in Switzerland

Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study by Limeco, a Swiss company that is planning to construct a new waste-to-energy plant in...

Aker Carbon Capture awarded Process Design Package for Uniper's Grain power station in the UK, to potentially capture over 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year

Uniper has awarded Aker Carbon Capture a Process Design Package (PDP) to deliver design studies for a proposed post combustion carbon capture plant...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Conference Call Announcements

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics