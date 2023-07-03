Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q2 2023 results

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

03 Jul, 2023, 13:52 BST

OSLO, Norway, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its second quarter 2023 results on 11 July 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast as a webcast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230711_3 

Time and date: Tuesday, 11 July 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.

Media contact:

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture awarded study by Söderenergi in Sweden

Aker Carbon Capture and Ørsted sign contract for delivery of five Just Catch units and equipment of over EUR 200 million

Explore

More news releases in similar topics