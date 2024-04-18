Aker Carbon Capture: Presentation of Q1 2024 results
18 Apr, 2024, 14:58 GMT
OSLO, Norway, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA will present its first quarter 2024 results on 25 April 2024.
The presentation will be broadcast as an audiocast on the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20240425_20
Time and date: Thursday, 25 April 2024 at 15:00 CEST.
Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event and the presentation material will be published at 07:00 CEST.
Media contact:
Hanne Rolén, mob: 47 99 00 25 71, email: hanne.rolen@akercarboncapture.com
Investor contacts:
David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com
