Aker Carbon Capture joins Euronext Tech Leaders

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

15 Jun, 2023

OSLO, Norway, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been selected to join the Euronext Tech Leader initiative, which is composed of 100+ high-growth and leading technology-centric companies, each meeting a specific set of criteria to qualify. It complements Euronext's existing Tech offer and aims to strengthen the European Tech sector and be a catalyst for the next generation of Tech leaders. 

"Aker Carbon Capture is proud to be part of Euronext Tech Leaders, the new initiative dedicated to high-growth and leading Tech companies. Our unique carbon capture technology, modular products and solutions continue to position us well in the fast-growing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market. This is an appreciated recognition of our relentless efforts to help decarbonize a wide range of industries and energy solutions", said David Phillips, Head of UK and Investor Relations at Aker Carbon Capture. 

Euronext's rich Tech ecosystem brings together 700+ Tech companies listed on Euronext markets with 660+ alumni of its pre-IPO programmes and a large international investor base financing all growth profiles of Tech companies.  

