Aker Carbon Capture awarded test campaign and study for Fortum Waste Solutions in Denmark

OSLO, Norway, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a test campaign and feasibility study for Fortum Waste Solutions' facility in Nyborg, Denmark. Fortum's waste incineration plant is specialized in the safe destruction of hazardous waste and turning it into energy. The planned capture capacity will be around 170,000 tonnes CO2/year.

Aker Carbon Capture is currently delivering a first-of-a-kind modular carbon capture facility at Twence's waste-to-energy plant in Hengelo, the Netherlands. The company will bring learnings from this project to the Fortum decarbonization study.

"We are proud to be working together with one of Europe's cleanest energy producers", said Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "We look very much forward to help enable Fortum Waste Solutions reaching their ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2030. Together, we see carbon capture as a great opportunity to create green jobs in Denmark," he continues.

Fortum Waste Solutions has extensive experience in handling hazardous waste. The Danish company is part of the Fortum's Nordic Business Area Recycling & Waste, which employs around 1,000 people, covering a network of over 30 offices. At the facility in Nyborg, the hazardous waste is safely transformed into energy in the form of district heating, which covers around 85% of Nyborg Municipality's heating demand. A successful recovery of excess heat from the carbon capture process can lead to more district heating, which can replace heat that is produced with natural gas today.

"By selecting Aker Carbon Capture as an experienced partner for our feasibility study and pilot project for capturing and storing CO2, we are in the best hands to develop the optimal solution for Fortum. This is the starting point for reaching the first milestone in our carbon capture and storage project, which will make us CO2-neutral by 2030. In the long term this will develop the company to not only detoxify and utilize hazardous waste from industry, but at the same time recycle the derived CO2," says Jens Peter Rasmussen, Head of Waste Management Service Denmark, Fortum Recycling & Waste.

An important part of the project will be the test campaign performed by Aker Carbon Capture's Mobile Test Unit. The results from this test campaign can be used towards a large-scale carbon capture plant.

"Different from other test rigs, our Mobile Test Unit is a complete replica of a large Aker Carbon Capture plant and has more than 30,000 operating hours on different flue gases around the world. We can therefore offer our customers a unique opportunity to test our technology at their site and de-risk the project with results that are fully benchmarking towards a large implementation, prior to a full-scale investment decision," said Tove Ormevik, Chief Operation and Aftermarket Officer at Aker Carbon Capture.

Denmark aims to achieve a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared with 1990 levels by 2030, and climate neutrality by 2050. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) represents a solution to significantly reduce emissions from hard-to-abate sectors, such as cement, waste incineration, bioenergy, and other process industries.

CONTACT:

Aker Carbon Capture

Yannick Vanderveeren, mob: +47 458 36 358, email: yannick.vanderveeren@akercarboncapture.com

Fortum Waste Solutions A/S

Jesper Hansen, mob: +45 3085 8133, email: jesper.hansen@fortum.com

Investor contacts:

David Phillips, mob: +44 7710 568279, email: david.phillips@akercarboncapture.com

Christian Yggeseth, mob: +47 915 10 000, email: christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/i/fortum-pr-190423,c3168205 Fortum PR 190423

SOURCE Aker Carbon Capture ASA