Aker Carbon Capture awarded decarbonization study for German chemicals company Röhm

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture has been awarded a feasibility study for the development of two carbon capture plants for Röhm, a leading chemicals manufacturer, to capture nearly 500,000 tons CO2 per year.

The collaboration brings together Aker Carbon Capture's proprietary amine technology with Röhm's experience in manufacturing methyl methacrylate-based products. These products are used in applications ranging from paint and materials for automotive to medical applications. The collaboration aims to support the decarbonization ambitions of both Röhm and the German industry, while the study also strengthens Aker Carbon Capture's presence in the maturing German market.

"We are delighted to be working with one of the leading manufacturers in the German chemical industry to reduce emissions," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer at Aker Carbon Capture. "Our proven technology will be an important enabler for Röhm to reach their climate targets."

"The carbon capture technology for separating and concentrating carbon dioxide from flue gas of our processes opens several options for Röhm. On the one hand, the captured CO2 can be transferred and stored in empty gas fields, so-called carbon capture and storage. On the other hand, the CO2 can be utilized as raw material to produce methyl methacrylate. For example, CO2 can be converted into methanol or acetone, contributing to the transition to a circular economy," explains Steffen Krill, responsible for sustainability transformation at Röhm.

The feasibility study covers carbon capture in Röhm's major production regions in Germany, with an overall CO2 capture capacity of close to 500,000 tons per year. A preliminary study which has already been carried out, has shown that possibly disruptive components in the flue gas for the operational units such as SO2 and NOx do not represent any technical limitation for the technology used by Aker Carbon Capture.

While total greenhouse gas emissions in Germany have fallen about 40 percent since 1990, CO2 emissions from industry have remained largely unchanged, at 181 million tons in 2021. CCUS represents a solution to significantly reduce emissions from hard-to-abate sectors, such as cement, waste to energy and chemicals production.

