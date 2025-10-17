Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation): Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation.

All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice published on 29 September 2025.

The general meeting resolved to approve the liquidation settlement and thus to finally liquidate the Company. The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises has been notified of the resolution, and the Company will shortly be deleted from the register.

Since the general meeting has resolved that the Company is finally liquidated, the extraordinary general meeting previously scheduled for 29 October 2025 cannot take place and is therefore cancelled.

The Company started as a spin-off from Aker Solutions in 2020 with a market capitalisation of approximately NOK 1 billion and a share price of NOK 1.7 per share. It has since delivered substantial shareholder value through development of the carbon capture business and the subsequent transactions with SLB and Aker. Since its inception, the Company has distributed approximately NOK 5.2 billion, NOK 8.66 per share, in cash to its Company's shareholders, representing a remarkable capital return that exceeded five times the original IPO share price, fundamentally rewarding shareholders despite share price volatility throughout the period.

Minutes of the meeting are attached and available on https://akercarboncaptureasa.com/investors/general-meetings/.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

