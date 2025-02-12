Aker Carbon Capture ASA proposes a cash dividend of NOK 3.5 billion

FORNEBU, Norway, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (ACC ASA or the Company) has determined the way forward for the Company and has today proposed an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 5.80 per share, in total NOK 3.5 billion.

"We propose an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 3.5 billion to the General Assembly. ACC has been a remarkable success - emerging as a leader in carbon capture technology and delivering significant value to shareholders. From a starting share price of NOK 1.70 to now distributing a dividend of NOK 5.80 per share, this milestone demonstrates the company's strong progress and value creation. We are pleased to return substantial cash to shareholders while maintaining our commitment to responsible ownership of SLB Capturi," said Kristian Røkke, Chairman of ACC ASA.

In June 2024, ACC ASA and SLB announced the completion of a transaction combining their carbon capture businesses in a joint venture (JV), since renamed SLB Capturi. ACC ASA retains a 20% ownership stake in the JV and SLB holds the remaining 80%. ACC ASA booked a gain on the sale of NOK 4.9 billion in the consolidated accounts.

Going forward, ACC ASA will, through its ownership in SLB Capturi, continue to support the development of the carbon capture business of SLB Capturi. The cash position remaining in ACC ASA following the proposed dividend distribution will enable the Company to retain a sufficiently robust balance sheet to fulfill its role and responsibilities as a minority owner of SLB Capturi, and will back ACC ASA's remaining pro-rata guarantee exposure for projects awarded prior to the formation of the JV. The Company will continuously consider the best way forward for the Company and its shareholders.

Based on an audited interim balance sheet dated 30 December 2024, the Company's Board of Directors has proposed to pay an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 5.80 per share, totaling NOK 3.5 billion. The dividend is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company, expected to be held on or about 7 March 2025 (the EGM), including the EGM's approval of the interim balance sheet. The Board of Directors has also proposed, based on the interim balance sheet, to reduce the share capital of the Company by approximately 98%, aligning the capital with the Company's current operations and also safeguarding that the proposed dividend is treated as repayment of paid in capital for Norwegian tax purposes to the largest extent possible. The proposed capital reduction is subject to approval by the EGM, as well as a six weeks' creditor notice period. The Board has on this basis proposed to pay out the dividend in two tranches, as follows:

NOK 4.82 per share shall be paid to the Company's shareholders as of 7 March 2025 (as registered in the VPS as of 11 March 2025 ), subject to approval by the EGM, and



NOK 0.98 per share shall be paid to the Company's shareholders as of 25 April 2025 (as registered in the VPS as of 29 April 2025 ) or such other dates which are decided and communicated by the Board, subject to approval by the EGM and completion of the proposed capital reduction.

For further information:

Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mob: +47 41 42 33 28,

email: mats.ektvedt@corpcom.no

About Aker Carbon Capture

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. Following an agreement with SLB, a joint venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture was established in June 2024. The JV, SLB Capturi, is headquartered in Oslo, with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA owning 20%, two strong companies with proven track record of building successful industrial businesses positioned for substantial growth.

www.akercarboncapture.com

