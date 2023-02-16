Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade by Primary Insider

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Christopher Knudsen, Chief Commercial Officer of Aker Carbon Capture, has today acquired 10,000 shares in Aker Carbon Capture at a price of NOK 14.95 per share. Following the transaction, Knudsen holds a total of 51,356 shares in the company.

