Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Liquidation balance sheet

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where it was resolved to liquidate the Company.

The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with section 16-6 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act prepared a liquidation balance sheet as of 31 July 2025. The liquidation balance sheet has been audited by the Company's auditor. Both the balance sheet and the auditor's report are attached hereto. The liquidation balance sheet and the auditor's report will also be distributed to the shareholders of the Company prior to final liquidation and is also available at the Company's registered office as required by the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

This information is published in accordance with the disclosure requirements set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA was established as a separate entity in 2020, building on more than 20 years long experience and maturation of the carbon capture technology within Aker. A Joint Venture between SLB and Aker Carbon Capture, SLB Capturi, was established in June 2024 with SLB owning 80% and Aker Carbon Capture ASA indirectly owning 20% through its subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture AS. In May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA and Aker ASA announced an agreement whereby Aker, through a subsidiary of Aker Capital AS, acquired the 20% ownership interest in SLB Capturi AS held by Aker Carbon Capture ASA's subsidiary Aker Carbon Capture AS.

Following the completion of the transactions with SLB in 2024 and Aker in May 2025, Aker Carbon Capture ASA no longer engages in any investment or operational activities, nor is it expected that the Company will resume such activity or other activities.

To date, NOK 5.2 billion in cash has been returned to shareholders. In August 2025, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to initiate the liquidation of the company, with remaining funds to be distributed as liquidation dividends.

