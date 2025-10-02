Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Key information relating to payment of updated liquidation dividend
01 Oct, 2025, 23:35 GMT
OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company and the announcement made by the Company earlier today regarding an updated liquidation settlement and liquidation dividend.
Key information relating to the updated liquidation dividend is set out below:
- Dividend amount: NOK 0.137 per share
- Declared currency: NOK
- Last day including right: 10 October 2025
- Ex-date: 13 October 2025
- Record date: 15 October 2025
- Payment date: On or about 17 October 2025
- Date of approval: 1 October 2025
For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.
