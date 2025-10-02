OSLO, Norway, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") held on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company and the announcement made by the Company earlier today regarding an updated liquidation settlement and liquidation dividend.

Key information relating to the updated liquidation dividend is set out below:

Dividend amount: NOK 0.137 per share

per share Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 10 October 2025

Ex-date: 13 October 2025

Record date: 15 October 2025

Payment date: On or about 17 October 2025

Date of approval: 1 October 2025

For further information:

Media and Investors:

Mats Ektvedt

Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28

E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--key-information-relating-to-payment-of-updated-liquidation-dividend,c4244298