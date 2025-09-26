Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Key information relating to payment of liquidation dividend
26 Sep, 2025, 08:34 GMT
FORNEBU, Norway, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (under liquidation) (the "Company") on 5 August 2025 where the general meeting resolved to liquidate the Company. The Company's Board of Directors has in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 16-9 resolved to distribute a liquidation dividend to its shareholders in the amount of NOK 0.141 per share (NOK 85,198,152.738 in total).
Key information relating to the liquidation dividend is set out below:
- Dividend amount: NOK 0.141 per share
- Declared currency: NOK
- Last day including right: 2 October 2025
- Ex-date: 3 October 2025
- Record date: 6 October 2025
- Payment date: On or about 13 October 2025
- Date of approval: 25 September 2025
For further information:
Media and Investors:
Mats Ektvedt
Mobile: +47 41 42 33 28
E-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.
