Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Ex. dividend NOK 2.86 today

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

10 Jun, 2025, 06:23 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 June 2025
Dividend amount: NOK 2.86 per share
Announced currency: NOK

The dividend distribution is made in connection with the agreement to sell Aker Carbon Capture ASA's 20 percent ownership interest in SLB Capturi to Aker ASA. For more information about the transaction, please refer to the company's stock exchange announcement of 9 May 2025.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Euronext Oslo Rule Book II.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/acc--ex--dividend-nok-2-86-today,c4160936

Also from this source

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Aker Carbon Capture or ACC) on 15 May 2025 regarding the notice ...

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement made by Aker Carbon Capture ASA (Aker Carbon Capture or ACC) on 9 May 2025 regarding the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

Environmental Policy

Environmental Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics