Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Approval and publication of prospectus and transfer of listing from Euronext Growth (Oslo) to Oslo Børs

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous stock exchange announcements regarding the application by Aker Carbon Capture ASA ("Aker Carbon Capture" or the "Company") for a listing of its shares on Oslo Børs (the "Listing") and the announcement by the Oslo Stock Exchange on June 16, 2021, where it was informed that Oslo Børs had approved the Company's application for Listing.

The Company has prepared a prospectus in connection with the Listing, which has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway. The prospectus is available at https://www.akercarboncapture.com/investors.

The first day of trading of the shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange is expected to be on Friday, June 18, 2021. Consequently, the last day of trading of the shares on Euronext Growth (Oslo) will be Thursday, June 17, 2021. No new shares will be offered in connection with the Listing.

Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS has acted as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the Listing.

