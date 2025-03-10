Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 4.82 PER SHARE TODAY

News provided by

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

10 Mar, 2025, 06:50 GMT

FORNEBU, Norway, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Ex. date: 10 March 2025
Dividend amount in NOK: 4.82 per share
Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:
Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
Email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-4-82-per-share-today,c4116307

