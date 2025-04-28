FORNEBU, Norway, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 28 April 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,

email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa---ex--dividend-nok-0-98-per-share-today,c4140577