Aker Carbon Capture ASA - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 0.98 PER SHARE TODAY

Aker Carbon Capture ASA

28 Apr, 2025, 06:47 GMT

Issuer: Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Ex. date: 28 April 2025

Dividend amount in NOK: 0.98 per share

Announced currency: NOK

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Continuing Obligations.

Contact:

Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
email: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no 

