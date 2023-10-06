Aker Carbon Capture appoints Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture ASA announces the appointment of Julie Berg as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2023.

Berg joins the company from KPMG, where she spent 23 years, lastly in the role of Audit Partner. She has held several key leadership positions within KPMG, including Head of KPMG's Audit & Assurance group. Through her work at KPMG, Berg has advised international companies and Norwegian listed entities on topics ranging from accounting issues and IPOs to risk, compliance, and finance transformation.

"We are excited to welcome Julie to Aker Carbon Capture. Julie is a distinguished leader with vast experience in finance, risk assessment and compliance, which I have witnessed over many years. I am confident that she can apply her skillset to enhancing the efficiency of our operating model as we expand into new markets and industries," says Egil Fagerland, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve as CFO at this exciting time for Aker Carbon Capture. The company has a significant revenue backlog with a total of seven carbon capture units under development and benefits from growing market activity on both sides of the Atlantic. This provides an attractive platform for continued growth, all with the goal of delivering meaningful long-term value to the company's shareholders," Julie Berg says.

With Berg's appointment, Petter Natås, who held the position as interim CFO, will serve as the Head of Group Controlling.

Berg qualified as a Chartered Accountant in England in 2000 and is a State Authorized Public Accountant in Norway. She holds a BA in Foreign Languages and Economics from University of Bradford.

