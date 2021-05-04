Aker Carbon Capture and SINTEF partner to advance carbon capture solutions

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture and SINTEF have been instrumental players in Carbon Capture and Storage's journey from novel and sometimes controversial solution to a preferred way of reducing hard-to-abate emissions across several industries. Now these long-term collaborators are ready to take on the next phase of challenges to develop cost-effective carbon capture solutions.

Aker Carbon Capture and SINTEF, one of Europe's largest independent research organisations, have collaborated on CCS development for more than a decade including on developing the CCS industry's most HSE-friendly amine solution.

Today the two partners collaborate on several research and development projects, ranging from membrane technology, hydrogen applications and testing higher capture rates. To further advance ongoing and future work the parties have entered a Memorandum of Understanding.

"Rising interest in carbon capture as a solution to decarbonize industry has raised expectations for what the technology can deliver. Together with SINTEF we will work to ensure that we can meet these expectations," said Valborg Lundegaard, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

"CCS technology works and has been used for various purposes on a large scale for the past 20 years. Now that the big breakthrough globally is coming, it is important to reduce costs, increase safety, and develop optimal solutions for CO2 capture from various emission sources by continuing the development of the next generation of technologies," says SINTEF's CEO Alexandra Bech Gjørv.

The two parties will also work in new market segments, such as hydrogen, to develop innovative solutions for scaling up.

"We have partnered with SINTEF to accelerate the process of taking innovative ideas from the laboratory to industrial scale," said Jim Stian Olsen, Chief Technology Officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Aker Carbon Capture and SINTEF will strengthen collaboration on bilateral research projects, share insight and know-how among technology experts in both organizations. The agreement is also likely to benefit other Aker companies working on relevant industrial challenges.

The parties were the main participants in SOLVit, an eight-year research and development program that started back in 2008. The NOK 317 million program was part-funded by Gassnova and the Aker company and was one of the biggest of its kind in the CCS industry.

