Airport Systems Market worth $50.27 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Airport Systems Market is estimated in terms of market size to be USD 32.28 billion in 2024 to USD 50.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for airports is witnessing strong growth with increasing passenger traffic, infrastructure expansion, and the adoption of new technologies. Airports all over the world are focusing on enhancing efficiency, security, and passenger experience, and that is leading to heavy investments in smart airport solutions. From automated check-in systems to AI-based security screening, technology is driving airport operations by reducing complexity and complexity-induced costs.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Airport Systems Market"

68 – Figures

363 – Pages

Airport Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 32.28 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 50.27 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Solution, Application, Implementation, Technology Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Prevalence of legacy infrastructure and slow technology adoption Key Market Opportunities Expansion of air cargo infrastructure Key Market Drivers Rise in air passenger traffic

Digitalisation is amongst the key forces shaping the marketplace. Airports are embracing cloud-based management platforms, predictive analysis, and IoT-enabled solutions for making improved real-time decisions and streamlining work processes. Advanced air traffic management, bag automation, and automatic check-in and bag drop terminals are alleviating congestion and increasing operational efficiency. In addition, the growing demand for biometric identification and contactless passenger scanning is propelling smart security solutions to the market more rapidly.

Based on Passenger processing system, Departure control Systems segment for the Airport Systems market is projected to be largest during the forecast period

Based on Passenger processing system, Departure control Systems segment for the Airport Systems market is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Departure Control Systems (DCS) will dominate the airport systems market in the wake of growing passenger traffic, regulatory requirements, and passenger convenience needs. As airports globally are adopting automation and optimization, DCS solutions are rapidly becoming the requirement for check-in management, baggage handling, boarding, and flight load management. Growing adoption of biometric-based boarding, self-service kiosks, and cloud-based DCS is placing greater pressure on investments in the sector. Hub airport centers and regional airports are both adopting next-generation departure control systems to put an end to congestion, improve turnaround times, and enhance security. Airlines too are looking at centralized DCS platforms, where data can be shared in real time among airport operators, ground handlers, and border control agencies. Since global air traffic is likely to grow consistently, airports are making investments in scalable and interoperable systems capable of scaling up to meet future passenger growth. Moreover, the increasing role of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics in optimizing flight operations makes DCS an integral part of airport modernization programs. Accordingly, the need for robust, agile, and low-cost departure control systems will propel this market to leadership of the overall airport systems market and make it an anchor of future airport operations.

Based on technology, the Airside & Landside mobility systems segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

Airside and landside mobility systems are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the airport systems market due to increasing passenger volumes, rising airport expansion projects, and the need for efficient transportation within airport premises. As airports evolve into multimodal transport hubs, the demand for automated people movers (APMs), electric buses, self-driving shuttles, and advanced baggage transport systems is surging. On the airside, the push for sustainable aviation and carbon reduction goals is driving investment in electric ground support equipment (GSE), autonomous aircraft tugs, and smart apron management solutions. These innovations enhance operational efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and minimize fuel consumption. On the landside, rapid urbanization and congestion at major airports are fueling the need for seamless passenger transit solutions, including high-speed rail links, ride-sharing integration, and real-time traffic management systems. The adoption of smart mobility technologies, including AI-driven fleet management and digital twin simulations, is further boosting investments. Additionally, airports are increasingly prioritizing accessibility and passenger convenience, leading to a shift towards contactless, autonomous, and energy-efficient transport solutions. As global air traffic continues to rise, mobility systems will be central to optimizing airport throughput, reducing delays, and enhancing the overall passenger experience, making them the fastest-growing segment in airport systems.

Based on Implementation, the new installation segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

New Installation will lead the airport systems market as airport infrastructure worldwide grows to meet increased air travel demand. Private investors and governments are rapidly financing greenfield airport schemes and major expansion programs, especially in developing economies where air growth is building momentum. The emergence of smart airports, facilitated by digital transformation programs, is driving demand for advanced technologies such as AI-driven passenger processing, automated baggage sorting, and advanced air traffic management systems. Unlike retrofits or upgrades, new installations enable airports to implement sophisticated systems from the outset, which ensures flawless interoperability and scalability in the future. The demand for energy-efficient and environmentally friendly airport operations is also spurring investments in new smart grids, electric ground support equipment, and data-based resource management systems. Most future airports are implementing fully automated, contactless, and AI-driven solutions to increase security, efficiency, and passenger convenience. Also, as governments focus on aviation infrastructure to spur economic growth, investments in new installations keep growing. With many airport megaprojects in development in areas such as the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, the need for new, technologically advanced airport systems will greatly exceed that of system upgrades, making new installations the dominant sector in the market for airport systems.

North America is expected to account for the second largest share in Airport Systems market

North America is going to become the second-largest market for airport systems industry considering its vast airport infrastructure, modernization underway, and most optimized utilization of fresh technologies. Some of the busiest airports around the world including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Los Angeles International, and Chicago O'Hare fall in North America which are spending volumes of money on digital innovation in order to promote the standard of operational effectiveness as well as customers' servicing towards the final pinnacle. U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada are spearheading next-generation air traffic management, cybersecurity enhancement, and biometric passenger processing across the region, pushing the requirement for airport system integration even more. AI analytics, IoT-enabled asset tracking, and automated security screening solutions are also spearheading smart airport efforts in the region. Government initiatives and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are also spearheading technology and development expenditure in airports. Dramatic upgrade of cloud-based airport management software, green ground handling technology, and real-time analytics is solidifying the market leadership of North America. In addition, the extensive presence of industry leaders such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, and Raytheon guarantees smooth innovation and growth in the market. Growing air traffic and regulatory pressure for efficiency and security will continue to make North America ta major leader in the airport systems market.

Key players

Major players operating in the airport systems companies are SITA (Switzerland), Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain), RTX (US), Thales (France), Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Netherlands), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), Leidos (US), Indra (Spain), TAV Technologies (Turkey), Oshkosh AeroTech (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ADB SAFEGATE (Belgium), NEC Corporation (Japan), RESA (France), TK Elevator (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Damarel Systems International Ltd (UK), BEUMER Group (Germany) and Deustche Telekom AG (Germany).

