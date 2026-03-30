Airoha Technology Achieves Global Milestone as First Silicon Provider to Successfully Commercialize prplOS-based Fiber Broadband Platforms

ZHUBEI CITY, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the global trend toward open-source systems for network operators, Airoha Technology, a subsidiary of MediaTek, announced today that following three years of collaborative development with Tier-1 operators, it has become the first in the world to successfully commercialize its prplOS open-source platforms. As of 2025, two of Airoha's chipset platforms have reached mass deployment. This achievement makes Airoha the world's first fiber broadband silicon provider to possess the technical expertise and commercial provenness across all three major open-source ecosystems: OpenWrt, RDK-B, and prplOS.

SoftAtHome believes Airoha's efforts will lower the barrier for innovation, fostering a more vibrant fiber broadband ecosystem.

Responding to the surging demand for open-source flexibility, Airoha will expand its prplOS support to four additional fiber broadband platforms in 2026, enabling operators to interface with a more extensive application ecosystem. Furthermore, SoftAtHome, a leading global software company for telecom operators, has expressed its strong support and recognition of Airoha's visionary efforts within these ecosystems.

Overcoming the "Triple Challenge": LL API Compliance, Carrier-Grade Interoperability, and EU Cybersecurity Standards

The standards for prplOS are exceptionally stringent, requiring significant technical investment in 3 key areas: [1] SoC Compliance with Low-Level API (LL API): Ensuring deep-level hardware abstraction. [2] Carrier-Grade Interoperability: Passing rigorous interoperability testing (IOP) mandated by telcos, which typically spans at least six months. [3] Cybersecurity Compliance: Adhering to the stringent commitments of the European Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

Airoha Technology has spent over three years methodically overcoming these barriers. By addressing customer needs with a pragmatic approach, Airoha has successfully reduced the integration cycle for this open architecture from the industry average of 18–24 months down to just 6–9 months, significantly lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) for fixed-line broadband operators.

First Silicon Provider to Enable Commercial Deployment Across Three Major Open-Source Platforms

In 2025, two of Airoha's GPON SoC platforms received prplOS certification and completed commercial deployment with several operators, earning high praise for stability and performance. In 2026, Airoha will add three 10G-PON platforms and one GPON SoC platform to its prplOS-ready portfolio. By providing global fiber broadband operators with diverse and open choices, Airoha is effectively "decoupling" the application ecosystem, which is expected to bring significant positive disruption to the industry.

MH Shieh, Executive Vice President and Spokesperson of Airoha Technology, stated: "For 20 years, we have stood by global operators through every generation of broadband technology upgrades. We deeply understand the pain points and friction they face when deploying new technologies. Driven by an engineering culture of humility and excellence, our team continuously enhances the software maturity of our SoC platforms across OpenWrt, RDK-B, and prplOS. Our goal is to provide maximum flexibility and support, helping customers accelerate their time-to-market (TTM) for new services. We look forward to working with more ecosystem partners to promote the global proliferation of fiber-to-the-home services."

Expanding the Fiber Broadband Portfolio to Drive Innovation and Ecosystem Decoupling

While open-source systems allow operators to reduce development costs and accelerate service launches, the industry has long faced a gap. Insufficient investment from core chipset providers in open-source ecosystems has often left operators unable to adopt prplOS at scale. Airoha Technology remains customer-centric, demonstrating long-term commitment and technical perseverance. Over the past three years, in partnership with SoftAtHome and various system integrators, Airoha has passed rigorous technical and market validations and continues to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Arnaud Bensaid, VP Marketing at SoftAtHome noted: "SoftAtHome values Airoha Technology as a trusted silicon partner. Their stable platforms help us innovate on prplOS, and our 2025 launch with Orange Jordan— the world's first home fiber services built on a full prplOS architecture—shows how this collaboration delivers real benefits for customers. We believe Airoha's efforts will lower the barrier for innovation, fostering a more vibrant fiber broadband ecosystem."

[Glossary of Terms] The global fiber broadband market primarily utilizes three open-source operating systems: OpenWrt, RDK-B, and prplOS. Among these, prplOS provides a unified, carrier-grade standard specifically designed for telecommunications operators. It enables them to rapidly integrate a diverse range of applications, shortening development cycles and allowing telcos to remain agile and competitive by offering innovative experiences to their subscribers.

Media contact: Airoha Technology, Terrence Chang, Email: terrence.chang@airoha.com

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