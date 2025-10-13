Tailored for Telecom Operators to Boost Network Performance by Over 30%

HSINCHU, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Network X 2025 in Paris, France, from October 14-16, MediaTek and its subsidiary Airoha Technology are jointly debuting a groundbreaking edge and cloud AI Fiber Gateway platform, custom-engineered for global telecom operators. This innovation addresses carrier-specific needs, delivering over 30% enhancement in network service efficiency, resolving key user pain points, and significantly elevating Quality of Experience (QoE) while driving operational profitability. With MediaTek Group's chips powering more than 2 billion connected endpoint devices annually worldwide, the company leverages unparalleled edge AI integration expertise to empower telecom leaders in unlocking transformative AI service opportunities.

MediaTek and Airoha Unveil World's First AI-Powered Fiber Gateway Platform

Custom-Engineered for Telecom Operators: Enhancing Efficiency and Pioneering Innovation

The seamless fusion of MediaTek's Wi-Fi 7 Filogic 680 and Airoha's XGS-PON AN7581 chipsets unleashes robust edge AI computing capabilities in this first-of-its-kind AI Fiber Gateway platform. Supporting major software frameworks like prplOS, RDK-B, and OpenWrt, it harnesses AI-driven autonomous learning to analyze and optimize network traffic, efficiently managing all tasks between Wi-Fi and PON. Fully compliant with the latest telecom standards for seamless interoperability, its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) packet congestion optimization and Wi-Fi anti-interference technologies reduce latency, boost data throughput, and enhance overall network energy efficiency—delivering a substantial uplift in user satisfaction.

Enable: AI-Driven Traffic Management, Instant Troubleshooting, and Experience Optimization

By embedding advanced data analytics engines directly into the AI gateway, MediaTek and Airoha enable carrier-grade edge AI services. Telecom operators can leverage AI QoE technology for intelligent traffic classification and real-time optimization, achieving over 30% improvement in user network experiences. This includes AI-controlled FTTH endpoint packet management to prevent congestion and enhanced Wi-Fi anti-interference for 20% higher throughput with reduced latency.

Powered by sophisticated AI algorithms, the gateway performs automated root-cause analysis of network issues right at the endpoint, slashing Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR) by 40%. Through machine learning tailored to specific usage behaviors, it tackles challenges like buffering in high-traffic video streaming, traffic allocation during game downloads, interference delays in video conferencing, and real-time alerts for anomalous data packets—streamlining operations and minimizing downtime for maximum ROI.

Explore: Expanding Fiber Broadband Opportunities in the AI Era

The tightly integrated AI Fiber Gateway platform from Airoha's XGS-PON and MediaTek's Wi-Fi technologies supports up to 50 TOPS of Neural Processing Unit (NPU) performance. For instance, when paired with a Personal AI Supercomputer, users can build micro-AI clouds in private environments, allowing telecom operators to explore lucrative new AI services atop existing fiber broadband investments.

Globally, over 2 billion endpoint devices annually rely on MediaTek Group's chips—from smartphones, earbuds, smart watches, and AR/VR glasses to smart home speakers, portable Bluetooth speakers, smart TVs, set-top boxes, home theaters, laptops, and tablets. This vast edge AI ecosystem positions MediaTek as the ultimate partner for enabling telecoms to pioneer new AI-driven revenue streams and cement global leadership in the evolving telecom landscape.

Lean more: https://www.airoha.com/group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793377/MediaTek_and_Airoha.jpg