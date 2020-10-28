Aireon Expands Global Aviation Data Services

AireonINSIGHTS, AireonSTREAM and AireonFLOW unlock the power of Aireon's ATS surveillance data for broader ATM use

MCLEAN, Virginia, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aireon LLC (Aireon) announced the launch of three new commercial data products: AireonFLOW™, AireonINSIGHTS™ and AireonSTREAM™. These products aim to provide unique solutions to stakeholders in the aviation industry and beyond—significantly expanding the use cases of Aireon's high-fidelity, Air Traffic Services (ATS) surveillance-grade data to a global audience.

This announcement marks the first time Aireon's global dataset will be available beyond its traditional ATS surveillance enhancement application from Aireon directly, a move that will offer exciting and innovative solutions to the broader Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry and beyond.

"This is an exciting next step for Aireon in our mission to expand the implementation of single-source, high-fidelity data to a global audience," says Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. "Since the Aireon system went live in 2018, our space-based ADS-B air traffic surveillance data has provided the first-ever solution for surveillance of aircraft in real time, anywhere on earth. With our new commercial products, we can leverage that data to help provide innovative solutions to challenges in aviation, across air traffic flow management, aircraft operations and more."

Each product, while leveraging Aireon's high-fidelity data, has its own use cases for customers, such as Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs), aircraft and fleet operators, tracking systems, financial institutions, insurance companies and across the Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry as a whole.

"The development of a robust commercial data services platform represents a natural evolution for Aireon," said Peter Cabooter, Vice President of Customer Services, Aireon. "To this day, Aireon provides the only independently certified, surveillance-quality, aircraft position data with global coverage. With the launch of these new products, customers will gain not only full transparency into this data, but will be able to leverage it for their unique needs from a single platform—eliminating the need to manage multiple, disparate data sources. This is truly going to be a revolutionary offering for the aviation industry and beyond."

AireonFLOW

AireonFLOW provides ANSPs and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) providers with the only single source of gate-to-gate, high-fidelity ATS surveillance data. When combined with flight and airspace contextual information, AireonFLOW is able to offer users enhanced prediction capabilities within and beyond a country's Flight Information Region (FIR).

AireonSTREAM

AireonSTREAM provides gate-to-gate, surface-to-space, high-fidelity ATS surveillance data, combined with flight and airspace contextual information including infrastructure, weather, avionics, aircraft registry and schedule data to enhance tracking, situational awareness and analytical tools. This combination provides the only ATS surveillance-quality and complete flight position source available. The AireonSTREAM interface enables customers across the ATM industry to access both derived and contextual data, and the flexibility to integrate it into their own platform.

AireonINSIGHTS

AireonINSIGHTS provides users with a single-source feed of events and alerts for flights, including airport and airspace events, ongoing flight data, safety events, and location alerts to provide key performance indicators related to a flight's operational safety and efficiency. Rather than having this data come from varied, disparate data sources, AireonINSIGHTS offers the user a single source of high-fidelity flight information that can alert users in real-time.

To learn more about Aireon's new products, please join us for a webinar detailing AireonFLOW, AireonSTREAM and AireonINSIGHTS on November 5th, 2020 from 8:30AM ET to 9:30AM ET. Register here.

About Aireon

Aireon operates the first ever, space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon harnesses next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and extends their reach throughout the world to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Aireon's high-fidelity, low-latency surveillance data is available for various applications, allowing aerospace industry partners access to revolutionary data capabilities that enhance asset tracking, aircraft situational awareness and decision support analytical tools. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, Enav, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon provides global, real-time, space-based aircraft data for enhanced air traffic surveillance, innovation and analytics. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

Press Contact:

Jessie Hillenbrand

Aireon

+1 571-401-1407

Jessie.Hillenbrand@Aireon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/390350/Aireon_LLC_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.aireon.com



SOURCE Aireon LLC