Aircraft Sensors Market worth $5.50 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aircraft sensors market is projected to be valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2024 and reach USD 5.50 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% according to a new report by The Research Insights. This remarkable expansion, driven by implementation of the More Electric Aircraft (MEA) concept continues to profoundly reshape the aircraft sensors market landscape. Historically aircraft systems used hydraulic systems along with pneumatic and mechanical components to operate essential functions like flight control mechanisms and landing gear systems.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=2329

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Aircraft Sensors Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Aircraft Sensors Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the latest generation of aircraft which now features sophisticated sensors that gather data from multiple systems including engine temperature and fuel flow as well as hydraulic pressure and vibration. The expanding need for real-time monitoring leads to parallel growth in the aircraft sensors market size. Manufacturers of sensors create advanced systems that are intelligent and connected while maintaining compactness to match next-generation aircraft technology.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the aircraft sensors market growth of 6.9% comprises a range of aircraft type, sensor type, connectivity, application and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Aircraft Sensors Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=2329

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The improvement of aircraft systems through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) forms around the transformation of the growing aircraft sensors market. Historically engineers have relied on sensors to gather important data points like temperature, pressure, vibration, speed and additional parameters. AI and ML innovations have pushed the aviation industry to leverage real-time data interpretation and develop actionable insights which exceed simple data collection processes. Anomaly detection is another breakthrough. Artificial Intelligence sensor identifies minute changes in readings that frequently go unnoticed but signal potential mechanical or electronic issues. The insights gained by operators enable proactive actions to prevent unplanned downtime and enhance aircraft safety measures. The sophistication of AI and ML technologies will drive their deeper integration into aviation systems. The advancement towards data-driven aviation decisions fuels the growth of the aircraft sensors market through increased demand for smart connected sensors that can operate in-flight.

Increased Use of Sensors in UAVs and Drones: The swift expansion of UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and drones is transforming various industry sectors including defense and agriculture as well as logistics and filmmaking. The development of more sophisticated aerial platforms has expanded the importance of sensors while boosting the aircraft sensors market. The integration of sophisticated sensor systems enables the realization of these functionalities. Gyroscope, accelerometers, and GPS modules function as navigation sensors that enable UAVs to operate autonomously in difficult conditions. Defense operations utilize sensors to stabilize drone flight while monitoring terrain and delivering surveillance data precisely in real time. Collision avoidance is another critical area. Sensors including LiDAR, ultrasonic detectors, and infrared cameras become essential tools for drones to detect obstacles and prevent mid-air collisions as they share airspace with manned aircraft in urban settings. The aircraft sensors market is experiencing rapid innovation driven by the growing functionality and deployment of UAVs.

Stay Updated on The Latest Aircraft Sensors Market Trends: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=2329

Rising Preference for Temperature Sensors to Enhance Aircraft System Reliability: Within the changing dynamics of the aircraft sensors market temperature sensors stand out as essential elements because they play a vital role in maintaining system dependability and operational safety. Multiple aircraft systems including engines, environmental control units, avionics, and battery management systems use these sensors to ensure precise thermal monitoring. The trend toward aircraft electrification combined with the expanding use of hybrid-electric propulsion systems has amplified the need for precise and responsive temperature sensors. These sensors guarantee consistent performance of crucial electronic components at high-altitude locations were temperature changes rapidly. The aviation industry sees growing adoption of advanced temperature sensors by airlines and OEMs to facilitate predictive maintenance and improve fuel efficiency through continuous engine health assessment while minimizing operational downtime. The rising demand for thermal data results in temperature sensors becoming the preferred choice, establishing them as one of the most rapidly expanding segments within the aircraft sensors market.

Geographical Insights: North America holds a dominant position in the aircraft sensors market with a market share of 36% in 2024, driven by strong defense spending, advanced aerospace infrastructure. The region is a hub for technological innovation, with continuous investments in sensor integration for next-generation aircraft, including military UAVs and commercial jets. Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth in the aircraft sensors market due to a booming commercial aviation sector, increasing air passenger traffic, and strong investments in domestic aircraft manufacturing, particularly in China and India. Europe represents a mature yet steadily growing region in the aircraft sensors market, supported by the presence of key players like Meggitt PLC, Safran, and Thales.

Aircraft Sensors Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on aircraft type, the market is divided into commercial aircraft, military aircraft and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment held the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2024.

Based on sensor type, the market is divided into temperature, pressure, position, flow, torque, radar, accelerometers, proximity and others. The temperature segment held the largest share of the aircraft sensors market in 2024.

Based on connectivity, the market is divided into wired sensors and wireless sensors. The wired sensors segment accounted for a larger share of the aircraft sensors market in 2024.

Based on application, the market is divided into fuel, hydraulic & pneumatic systems, engine/propulsion, cabin & cargo environmental controls, aerostructures & flight controls, flight deck, landing gear systems, weapon systems and others. The engine/propulsion segment accounted for a larger share of the aircraft sensors market in 2024.

The aircraft sensors market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/request_sample?id=2329

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Aircraft Sensors Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

TE Connectivity Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Ametek Inc.

THALES

The General Electric Company

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Safran SA

Hydra-Electric Company

PCB Piezotronics Inc

Avidyne Corporation

Precision Sensors (United Electric Controls)

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/Ask_For_Customization?id=2329

Aircraft Sensors Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In December 2024 , Woodward signed an agreement to acquire Safran's Electromechanical Actuation business based in North America . The acquisition includes intellectual property, operations assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems for aircraft stabilization to support safe and efficient flight, notably used for the Airbus A350.

, Woodward signed an agreement to acquire Safran's Electromechanical Actuation business based in . The acquisition includes intellectual property, operations assets, talent, and long-term customer agreements for Horizontal Stabilizer Trim Actuation (HSTA) systems for aircraft stabilization to support safe and efficient flight, notably used for the Airbus A350. In November 2024 , Raytheon, an RTX business, successfully completed a live-fire engagement using the advanced, 360-degree Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) in support of the U.S. Army. This achievement marks the latest in a series of ongoing development tests for the radar, which is set to reach operational capability by the end of the year.

, Raytheon, an RTX business, successfully completed a live-fire engagement using the advanced, 360-degree Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) in support of the U.S. Army. This achievement marks the latest in a series of ongoing development tests for the radar, which is set to reach operational capability by the end of the year. In April 2024 , Honeywell announced that it was chosen by Lilium, the developer of the first all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) jet, to supply propulsion unit position sensors for the Lilium Jet. These sensors, known as "resolvers," were specifically designed by Honeywell to meet the unique requirements of the Lilium Jet.

Conclusion:

The aircraft sensors market shows strong expansion driven by aerospace technological progress combined with the need for real-time data and the growing implementation of next-generation aircraft systems. With the shift toward digital and electric systems in aviation technology sensors have become vital tools for performance assessment and safety assurance while also supporting predictive maintenance operations. The adoption of the More Electric Aircraft (MEA) approach promotes sensor integration within vital power systems which works to decrease dependence on mechanical and hydraulic parts while improving system efficiency and control functions. Since the aviation industry focuses on smarter, more efficient and safer operations for aircraft, the aircraft sensors market will continue to grow driven by innovation and regulatory developments along with the changing requirements of manned and unmanned aerial systems globally.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size and Growth Report (2024-2030) at: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/license?id=2329

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, sensor component manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, OEMs, system integrators and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 5.50 billion by 2030, the Aircraft Sensors Market represents a significant opportunity for raw material suppliers, sensor component manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, OEMs, system integrators, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Check out more related studies published by The Research Insights:

IoT Sensors Market - The global IoT sensors market size is expected to reach USD 106.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by The Research Insights. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2025 to 2030. The critical role for real-time data plays in streamlining processes, identifying errors, reducing response times, and informing data-driven strategies is driving significant opportunities for IoT sensor manufacturers.

The global IoT sensors market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by The Research Insights. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.8% from 2025 to 2030. The critical role for real-time data plays in streamlining processes, identifying errors, reducing response times, and informing data-driven strategies is driving significant opportunities for IoT sensor manufacturers. Capacitive Sensor Market - The global capacitive sensor market size is expected to reach USD 40.2 billion by 2027, according to a new report by The Research Insights. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing popularity of capacitive sensors due to their exceptional sensitivity, enhanced durability, and higher measurement accuracy compared to inductive or resistive sensors.

The global capacitive sensor market size is expected to reach by 2027, according to a new report by The Research Insights. It is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, attributed to the increasing popularity of capacitive sensors due to their exceptional sensitivity, enhanced durability, and higher measurement accuracy compared to inductive or resistive sensors. Automotive Image Sensors Market - The global automotive image sensors market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.15 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by The Research Insights. The explosive growth of the autonomous vehicle sector has catalysed an unprecedented demand for top-tier image sensors, setting the stage for a significant expansion of the market.

The global automotive image sensors market size is anticipated to reach by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by The Research Insights. The explosive growth of the autonomous vehicle sector has catalysed an unprecedented demand for top-tier image sensors, setting the stage for a significant expansion of the market. Automotive Semiconductor Market - The global automotive semiconductor market size is anticipated to reach USD 77.76 billion by 2030, according to a new report by The Research Insights, expanding at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. The global automotive semiconductor market is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced technologies in vehicles.

Browse More related reports on Semiconductors & Electronics Market – https://www.theresearchinsights.com/categories/semiconductors-electronics

About The Research Insights:

The Research Insights provides thoroughly conducted research which is backed up by real-time statistics and data. Our experts are eager to help you with any information required under the sun. The key to our success is keeping abreast with the markets, industries, and ever-changing consumer trends that matter. Our market research professionals have in-depth knowledge and expertise across various domains that includes IT and Telecom, Emerging Technologies, Consumer Offerings, Manufacturing and Others. We are committed to reviewing the scope and procedure of the research studies that you select and provide you with an accurate guidance in order to assist you in taking the correct business decisions.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Kaushik Roy

E-mail: sales@theresearchinsights.com

Phone: +1-312-313-8080

Website: https://www.theresearchinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684869/The_Research_Insights_Logo.jpg