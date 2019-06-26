Aircraft Seating Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.25% and Expected to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), Type (9g and 16g), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Aircraft Seating Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2018 to USD 10.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in aircraft orders, rise in number of premium economy class seats, and maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft are some of the key factors driving the growth of the aircraft seating market.

Premium economy class segment projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Premium economy segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for premium economy seats by travelers owing to the cheaper ticket value in comparison to business class seats. Emirates has announced a new premium class to be rolled out by 2020. On the other hand, Singapore Airlines will be cutting the number of first-class seats on its next A380s, while the Germanairline Lufthansa will do away with the first-class cabin completely in its new Boeing 777-9s, leavingbusiness as the highest class on select flights. These changes reflect a shift in trends that place businessas the new first class, and premium economy as the new business class.

2018 Airline Seating Trends:

Delta Airlines:

In January 2018, Delta Air Lines (US) airline improved its premium economy seating (called Premium Select) to compete with international airlines. The airline provides premium economy class seats with extra legroom on most domestic airlines.

United Airlines

In August 2018, United Airlines (US) announced a plan to begin charging an extra fee to passengers reserving economy seats near the front of the plane. This new policy enables passengers to pay more for basic seats that offer the convenience of being closer to the front of the plane.

Narrow body aircraft segment projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The narrow body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to an increasing demand for narrow body aircraft from low-cost carriers in emerging economies. Low-cost airliners tend to procure narrow-body aircraft, owing to their need for short distance travel and the aircrafts easy maintenance. This has increased the demand for narrow-body aircraft, directly affecting the aircraft seating market. Over 11,000 single-aisle aircraft deliveries were scheduled for the Asia Pacific region in 2017.

Asia Pacific aircraft seating market projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The Asia Pacific aircraft seating market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is largely due to increase in air passenger traffic from countries such as India, China, Japan, and Indonesia. The region has been witnessing growth in domestic travel since the last decade, which has led an increase in aircraft deliveries mostly for low-cost carriers. Emerging markets require new aircraft to meet the fast-growing traffic demand. Hence, new airlines are being launched in emerging economies, such as India and China, where passenger traffic has been increasing at an above average growth rate.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aircraft Seating Market"

103 - Tables

34 - Figures

168 - Pages

Major players operating in the aircraft seating market include Zodiac Aerospace-Safran (France), B/E Aerospace-Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Geven S.p.A. (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), HAECO Americas (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), and Stelia Aerospace (France). These players offer different products used in aircraft seating, from economy class to first class. They also have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across the North American, European, and Asia Pacific regions.

Study Coverage

This report segments the aircraft seating market based on class, type, aircraft type, end use, and region. Based on class, the market has been segmented into economy class, premium economy class, business class, and first class. Based on aircraft type, the market has been segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and business jets. Based on end use, the market has been segmented into OEM, aftermarket, and MRO. Based on type, the market has been segmented into 9g and 16g seats. Market for 16g seats is estimated to grow at 11% CAGR during forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape chapter provides an overview of the prevailing competitive scenario and benchmarking of growth strategies adopted by of key players. This chapter offers a comprehensive micro quadrant analysis of more than 30 players in seat manufacturing industry and start-up matrix for start-up companies in this industry. It provides the positioning of players as visionary leaders, innovators, emerging companies, and dynamic differentiators.

