Float Glass Market worth $298.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Float Glass Market by Thickness (<5 mm, 5-10 mm, 10> mm), Product (Clear float glass, Tempered float glass, Tinted float glass, Laminated float glass), End-Use Industry (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Solar Energy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The float glass market size was valued at approximately USD 171.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 298.65 billion in 2030, a CAGR of 11.7% between 2025 and 2030.

Float Glass Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 171.88 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 298.65 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 11.7%

Float Glass Market Trends & Insights:

The enhancement of energy-efficiency policies and sustainability targets in both developed and developing markets drive the demand for float glass. Governments are also implementing strict building energy standards, which are influencing the adoption of high-performance glazing systems, thereby indirectly driving float glass as the primary input material. The increased renovation and refurbishment of old residential and commercial buildings especially in North America and Europe is generating ongoing replacement demand of contemporary glass solutions. Moreover, the intensive adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is increasing the amount of glass per vehicle, such as large windshields, panoramic roofs, as well as display-built-in glass, all of which are based on float glass substrates. The use of technological integration, such as smart glass, acoustic-insulating glass, and solar-control coating, is also expanding the application range without necessarily depending on increased volumes. In addition, the recycling rates and the development of the circular economy in the sphere of the glass industry are decreasing the costs of production and environmental footprint, which makes the manufacturing of float glass more resilient and appealing to long-term capacity investment, thus helping to maintain market growth.

By product, the clear float glass segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% in terms of value during the forecast period.

By thickness type, the <5mm segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period in terms of value.

By end-use industry, the solar energy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period in terms of value.

Taiwan Glass Group, Saint-Gobain, Sisecam, AGC Inc are the star players in the float glass market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Behrenberg glass, Cardinal Glass Industries, Gold Plus Group, VELUX Group have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Float Glass Market"

120 - Tables

150 - Figures

300 - Pages

The demand for float glass is growing as it transitions from a basic construction material to a critical platform material that enhances safety, efficiency, and performance across various industries. Float glass is scalable, has consistent quality, and can be used with other processes, such as tempering, lamination, coating, and insulation; hence, it is unavoidable as end-use industries demand greater functionality. Growth in the building & construction industry is driven by the need for durable, safe, and energy-efficient infrastructure and buildings, with greater penetration of glass in facades, windows, transport hubs, and buildings. In the automotive & transportation sector, the demand is driven by increased vehicle production, higher glass content per vehicle, and demand for safety- and comfort-enhancing glazing products, including acoustic glass and heat-resistant glass. Solar energy has significant structural growth potential, with float glass a fundamental element of photovoltaic panels, and global energy transition policies are rapidly advancing solar system installations in both utility and rooftop applications. Other end-use industries include electronics, appliances, industrial equipment, security glazing, and marine and rail transportation, which need flat glasses that have optical clarity, strength, and resilience to mechanical and environmental stress. In all these industries, the move toward higher performance levels, regulatory demands, and product life cycles is augmenting dependence on float glass as a starting material, which further confirming its long-term growth trend.

In terms of value, the automotive & transportation segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The automotive & transportation segment will have the second-highest share of the float glass market in 2024, as it will have the highest value density and steady demand for processed safety glass. In the automotive applications, the float glass must be transformed into tempered and laminated glass with high standards of safety, optical clarity, and durability that add a lot of value to the raw glass. There is an increased amount of consumption of glass per vehicle with the introduction of modern vehicles having a bigger area of glass per unit, which comprises larger windshields, sidelites, rear windows, and panoramic roofs. Besides this, an increase in the need to have comfort and security features like acoustic glazing, ultraviolet protection, and heat-reflecting glasses is driving the utilization of special coatings and laminates based on float glass. The stable market of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, rail coaches, and specialty transport vehicles also creates a stable baseline demand during fluctuations of the construction market. The value is further trained by electrification and design modification in vehicles since most electric cars employ glazing to enhance thermal efficiency and passenger comfort. Though the volume is still less than the construction, the average selling price is much higher, the regulatory compliance is strict, and the processing intensity is high, which makes the contribution of automotive & transportation to the float glass market value the second largest in 2024.

In terms of value, the tinted float glass segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

In terms of value, the tinted float glass segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, given that it attracts a higher price and is a frequent application in high-value end use. Solar heating, glare, and better appearance are the practical aspects of tinted float glass, which makes it a choice in commercial architecture, automobile window glass, and high-end residential construction. The tinting of the process is differentiated by the value added over clear float glass, making it able to offer a higher average selling price and has a wide range of application compatibility. Colored glass is widely used in the construction of office buildings, airports, shopping complexes, and hotel facades, curtain walls, and windows, where aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency are paramount. The automotive industry also uses tinted glass in sidelite and rear windows to add comfort to passengers, minimize heat accumulation in the cabin, and maximize privacy. Growing interest in energy efficiency and thermal comfort, especially in warm climate areas, is fuelling the need to develop tinted glass as a less expensive substitute to more elaborate coated products. The tinted float glass is the highest valued product with the largest installed base of the market, as it is widely accepted in various industries with good pricing power and a high level of widespread use in the market.

In terms of value, the <5mm segment by thickness accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The segment with the thickness of < 5 mm accounted for the second-largest share in 2024 in terms of value because of a high number of use cases in high-volume applications, in spite of the low price per unit. This thickness range of glass is extensively utilized in windows, interior partitions, furniture, mirrors, appliances, electronics, and automotive glazing components, and therefore, the aggregate consumption is high. Despite the lower price per square meter of thinner glass than that of thicker segments, its prevalence in downstream processed items, e.g., tempered, laminated, mirrored, and coated glass, adds value to the overall value added. The segment has high demand in replacement and renovation operations, especially in residential buildings, consumer goods, where thinner glass is superior in reduction of weight and costs. Glass < 5 mm is also widely used in automotive applications in sidelites and rear windows, which further contributes to creating value. The thinner float glass is demanded by the rapid growth of electronics, home appliances, and interior design applications. The combination of high volume usage, diversified end use exposure, and moderate value addition positions the below 5 mm thickness segment as the second largest contributor to market value in 2024. As it is used in such big volumes, across so many different industries, and adds a decent amount of value, the <5 mm thickness segment became the second-largest segment of market value in 2024.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share in the float glass market in 2024.

Europe occupied the second position in the global float glass market in 2024 in terms of value due to its developed construction market, good automobile market, and extensive proportions of value-added glass products. Europe is very much conscious of energy efficiency, sustainability, and building performance, and hence the demand for glazing solutions based on float glass, such as laminated, tempered, low-emissivity, and solar control glass. These products fetch a premium and realize more value even though the growth of the volume is moderate. Europe also has a well-established automotive manufacturing base with demand rooted in the production of high-quality safety glass that is applied in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and in rail transportation. The activity of renovation and refurbishment across residential and commercial buildings also contributes to the stable demand since old buildings are developed to comply with the current energy requirements. Moreover, Europe boasts of an effective regulatory body, which facilitates sustainable construction and vehicle safety to use high-quality glass products. The availability of major float glass manufacturing industry and advanced processing facilities increases the value capture in the region. Asia Pacific may have the largest market share, but the high specification application and premium pricing of the Europe market made it the second-largest market by value in 2024.

Key Players

The key players in the float glass market are TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP. (Taiwan), CSG HOLDING CO., LTD. (China), Fuyao Group (China), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Sisecam (Turkey), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Inc. (Japan), Trulite (Georgia), SCHOTT (Germany), Vitro (Mexico), Flat glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Guardian Industries (US), and Cevital (Algeria), among many others.

