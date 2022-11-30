Aircraft Hydraulic Systems Market worth $16.6 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aircraft hydraulic systems market size is projected to grow from USD 9.8 Billion in 2022 to USD 16.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The anticipated growth in demand for commercial aircraft is driving market expansion.

Actuators is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Component, Actuators segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period. The intrinsic characteristics of solutions, such as variable speed, high power output, and overload control, are promoting market growth. As a result, they're ideal for high-force applications like landing gears and flight control. Additionally, manufacturers are concentrating on reducing overall aircraft weight while increasing efficiency through the use of sophisticated hydraulic components, which will boost market growth.

The Closed-Center is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Type, the Closed-Center segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The increasing number of deliveries necessary to adequately serve to the ever-increasing passenger flow. Increased rules that increase aircraft safety features and standardize the services delivered by certain types of aircraft are likely to encourage fleet modernisation, which will boost market development.

The linefit segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on Fit, the linefit segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The constantly growing passenger traffic and the increasing quantity of deliveries delivered to meet demand both have an impact on demand. The upcoming laws that aim to improve the safety features offered by aircraft and standardize the functions delivered by particular types of aircraft are expected to be the driving reason behind fleet modernization initiatives.

The Fixed Wing segment projected to lead aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period

Based on Platform, the fixed wing segment is projected to lead the aircraft hydraulic systems market during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into fixed wing, rotary wing, unmanned aerial vehicles. The rising aircraft fleet, the markets preference for fuel-efficient aircraft, and an increase in airline passengers all contribute to the demand for commercial fixed-wing aircraft.

The Landing & Braking segment is projected to dominate market share in the system segment during the forecast period

Based on application, the landing & braking segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. Airlines around the world are purchasing new planes outfitted with cutting-edge technology in order to improve passenger safety. To meet airline demand, the aviation industry is producing airplanes with improved systems and components. As the need for airlines grows, so will the demand for airplane landing and braking systems.

North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The aircraft hydraulic systems market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for aircraft hydraulic systems in the aviation sector is expected to benefit from rising air travel demand, while the escalation of global geopolitical rifts is driving the race for superiority in terms of military capabilities, as evidenced by increased defense expenditure and divestments in the modernization of various defense aircraft by countries such as the United States. Furthermore, increased investment in R&D by major players and OEMs to manufacture superior hydraulic systems to meet future aviation industry demand.

Major players operating in the aircraft hydraulic systems market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Safran S.A. (France), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH (Switzerland), Woodward, Inc. (U.S.), Triumph Group, Inc. (U.S.), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Arkwin Industries Inc. (U.S.), and Beaver Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (U.S.). are some of the market players.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets