Aircraft Engine Forging Market to reach US$5,966.9 million by 2031; Growth Due to Growing Demand from Aviation Industry | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global aircraft engine forging market is observing significant growth owing to growing demand from aviation industry.

The aircraft engine forging market was valued at US$3,787.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5,966.9 million by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.84% during 2025–2031.

Advanced forging techniques such as isothermal and precision die forging, allow for tight tolerances and complex geometries, minimizing further machining. With the increasing demand for fuel efficiency and lightweight engines, forged parts are essential in modern engine designs, including those used in commercial jets and military aircraft.

Overall, forging is vital in the aerospace industry, ensuring reliability and safety in the most demanding engine environments. The surging aircraft engine production, increasing utilization of nickel-based superalloys in aircraft engine forging processes, and rising focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction are driving the aircraft engine forging market growth. Technological advancements in forging processes and increased utilization of used serviceable material (USM) are expected to create an opportunity for the market in the future. Manufacturing advanced future-generation aircraft is likely to emerge as a key trend for the market in the upcoming years.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The aircraft engine forging market analysis focuses on various applications expected to determine market strength in the coming years.

Overview of Aircraft Engine Forging Market Report Findings

Surge in Aircraft Engine Production: The rapid expansion of the commercial aviation industry, especially in emerging economies, is driving the demand for new aircraft to support surging passenger traffic.



Airlines are investing heavily in fleet modernization to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions, which requires the latest generation of engines. Consequently, engine manufacturers are ramping production to meet these demands, propelling the demand for forgings, which are critical components in engine manufacturing known for their strength and reliability. For example, Cirium's data-driven analysis reveals a notable upswing in aircraft engine production in 2025, fuelled by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) responding to lingering supply-chain shortfalls and rising demand for new deliveries and spares. GE Aerospace has ramped up Leap engine output by an estimated 15–20%, targeting approximately 1,650 engines in total—a boost that could yield nearly 690 complete shipsets after accounting for spares. Meanwhile, RTX (Pratt & Whitney) has signaled a 14% surge in large-commercial engine manufacturing, shifting slightly toward more engine installs over accumulating spares. The defense sector continues to invest in upgrading and expanding its aircraft engine capabilities, adding to the demand. Military aircraft require high-performance engine components forged from superior materials to withstand extreme operational conditions, making forging a vital manufacturing method. The forging process offers unmatched advantages in producing engine parts that require high strength, fatigue resistance, and the ability to perform at elevated temperatures. Components such as turbine disks, compressor blades, and shafts need the robust grain structure that forging imparts, which casting, or machining cannot replicate to the same extent. As engine designs become more powerful and efficient, the demand for forged components grows proportionally.



For example, in September 2024 , RTX's Pratt & Whitney was awarded a contract valued at up to US$1 .3 billion to advance its F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU), a program designed to enhance durability and performance in support of the F‑35 Block 4 and beyond.



Increased Utilization of Used Serviceable Material (USM): As airlines and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) providers prioritize cost efficiency and sustainability, Used Serviceable Material (USM) offers a viable alternative to new parts, particularly for mature engine platforms. This shift is driven by rising maintenance costs, extended aircraft lifecycles, and supply chain constraints that make the reuse of certified, serviceable parts practical and economically attractive.



In 2023, Delta TechOps and GA Telesis expanded their USM programs to support older engine platforms such as the CF6 and CFM56, highlighting a strategic focus on reducing turnaround time and cost. Similarly, in 2024, Lufthansa Technik reported a 25% year-over-year increase in demand for USM components in engine MRO, largely driven by global supply chain pressures and increased narrowbody aircraft utilization; this directly impacts the forging industry by increasing demand for precision re-forging and refurbishment processes. As USM components such as turbine blades, discs, and shafts require re-certification and sometimes partial re-forging, forging companies can expand capabilities in high-integrity remanufacturing.



In 2025, GE Aerospace announced plans to enhance its aftermarket forging capabilities to support the growing demand for used engine parts, signaling a strategic shift toward circular economy practices. This demand opens doors for investment in advanced forging techniques such as isothermal forging and closed-die processes tailored for refurbishing USM components. In summary, the rising use of USM is reshaping the MRO landscape and creating a new frontier for aircraft engine forging. Companies can leverage this trend to expand market share, drive sustainability, and support the aviation industry's evolving needs by focusing on remanufacturing excellence and innovation.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe . Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Aircraft Engine Forging Market Segmentation

Based on material type, the market is categorized into nickel alloy, titanium alloy, aluminum, and others. The titanium alloy segment dominated the market in 2024.

Based on aircraft type, the market is categorized into commercial, military, and general aviation. The commercial aircraft segment dominated the market in 2024.

The market is divided into fan case, combustion chamber outer case, turbine disc, rotors, and others based on application. The combustion chamber outer case segment dominated the market in 2024.

The Aircraft engine forging market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Aircraft engine forging market are All Metals & Forge Group; OTTO FUCHS KG ; Pacific Forge Incorporated, Precision Castparts Corp.; Safran SA; VSMPO-AVISMA Corp; Farinia Group; Doncasters Group; LISI GROUP; and Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Aircraft engine forging market are All Metals & Forge Group; OTTO FUCHS KG ; Pacific Forge Incorporated, Precision Castparts Corp.; Safran SA; VSMPO-AVISMA Corp; Farinia Group; Doncasters Group; LISI GROUP; and Allegheny Technologies Inc.

Global Headlines on Aircraft Engine Forging Market

Safran Aircraft Engines signed an agreement with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's leading aerospace and defense company, for the industrialization and production of rotating parts for LEAP engines.

leading aerospace and defense company, for the industrialization and production of rotating parts for LEAP engines. Forgital Group, a global leader in forging, marching, assembly and testing, proudly announces signing a multi-year agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines, a world-leading aircraft engine manufacturer, solidifying their collaborative efforts in advancing aerospace technologies.

Conclusion

Aircraft manufacturers are experiencing significant customer demand due to increasing air travelers, military movements, cargo volumes, and the need for combat-ready aircraft. The rising procurement of commercial and military aircraft is pressuring these manufacturers to procure more components.

The sheer demand for forged products from component manufacturers has led to an increase in supplier density. Many suppliers benefit the buyers as it helps compare different suppliers depending on their products, lead time, contract valuation, and brand value. Thus, this factor has had a significant impact on the bargaining power of buyers in the aircraft engine forging market, and the effect is also foreseen to remain high throughout the forecast period. In addition, the aircraft engine forging market comprises many players across geographies. The competition among the market players is at an all-time high and is anticipated to remain high throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The degree of competition among the market players depends on products, forging materials, price, and lead time, among others. About the increasing demand for forged products from aircraft engine manufacturers, the industry is witnessing a rise in the number of forged product suppliers.

