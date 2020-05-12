Air-dried Food Market Size Worth $165.34 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 7.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air-dried food market size is expected to reach USD 165.34 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Shifting consumer preference for healthy and convenient diet is expected to expand the scope of air-dried food in the years to come. Additionally, technological advancement in air-drying process has paved the way for the food and beverage industry participants to launch convenience products, which retain the nutritional value for longer time, along with addressing the buyers' convenience.

In terms of product, coffee beans dominated the market in 2019 with over 30% share of the global revenue owing to extensive application scope in the household and commercial segments of the food and beverage industry

The household application segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. Shifting preferences among millennials to cook food at home as a result of increased number of recipe videos posted on social media and satellite television channels is expected to prompt the demand for air-dried product forms as convenient options

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027 owing to rising demand for ready-to-eat and make-ahead meals among the working class population groups in countries, including China and India

Major players in the market include Dehydrates Inc.; Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.; Berrifine A/S; La Frubense; BCFoods, Inc.; Nestle S.A.; B-B Products ( Australia ) Pty Ltd; DMH Ingredients, Inc.; and HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Air-dried Food Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Coffee Beans, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Herbs), By Application (Household, Commercial), By Form, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/air-dried-food-market

Coffee beans led the market with over 30% share of the total revenue in 2019. Increased popularity of instant coffee or coffee powder is boosting the segment growth. The fruits and vegetables segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the upcoming years. These air-dried food products are gaining traction among the health-conscious consumers due to their nutritional value. Furthermore, it has become a convenient meal for outdoor activities, such as camping and hiking, owing to its long shelf life and lightweight.

In terms of application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to widespread usage of the product in the bakery and confectionary industry, hotels and restaurants, instant meal industry, and pet industries. The household application segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Changing consumption pattern, rapid urbanization, and expansion of e-commerce will boost the demand for the product in the household segment.

Air-dried chunks/pieces are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growing utilization of these forms in several products, such as snacks, ready-to-eat kits, cakes, and pastries, is fueling the growth of the chunks/pieces form in the industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global air-dried food market based on product, application, form, and region:

Air-dried Food Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Coffee Beans



Fruits & Vegetables



Herbs



Meat

Air-dried Food Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Household



Commercial

Air-dried Food Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Powder & Granules



Chunks/Pieces



Flakes

Air-dried Food Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



India





China



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.