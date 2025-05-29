Aiper Names FIFA World Cup Champion Lucas Hernández as Brand Ambassador

"Guarded by Greatness" Partnership Merges Technological Precision with Sporting Excellence

PARIS, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper, a global leader in robotic pool cleaners, welcomes FIFA World Cup Champion as its newest brand ambassador. Launching in the summer of 2025, the partnership will span Central European markets under the motto "Guarded by Greatness", blending Aiper's engineering prowess with Hernández's defensive mastery.

Synergy of Protection and Innovation

The "Guarded by Greatness" philosophy bridges Hernández's on-field brilliance with Aiper's engineering ethos. Just as the defender neutralizes threats before they reach the goal, Aiper's robots—equipped with intelligent sensors and advanced navigation—prevent pool maintenance issues at their source. This shared commitment to "anticipating challenges, not just solving them" forms the partnership's core narrative.

Lucas Hernández: A Legacy of Precision

Born in Marseille in 1996, Hernández has cemented his status as one of Europe's most formidable defenders. His career highlights include the 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph with France, pivotal roles at Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich, and his current leadership at Paris Saint-Germain. Renowned for his tactical foresight, relentless intensity, and split-second decision-making, Hernández embodies the same proactive precision that defines Aiper's smart pool technology.

Aiper: Redefining Outdoor Living

As a pioneer in wireless pool care, Aiper's Scuba X1 Pro Max and Surfer S2 Skimmer have set industry benchmarks for autonomous cleaning. The brand's expansion into smart gardening with the IrriSense sprinkler system underscores its vision to "Bring Vacation Home"—transforming backyards into hassle-free oases through cutting-edge automation.

Campaign with Global Reach

Filmed against the iconic backdrop of Paris, the campaign features two cinematic brand films starring Hernández alongside Aiper's flagship products: the Scuba X1 Pro Max, Scuba X1, Scuba S1, and the newly unveiled IrriSense smart irrigation system. Fans can also look forward to interactive social media events launching in June, including a giveaway of six footballs hand-signed by Hernández. Full details will be shared via Aiper's official channels.

For additional information about Aiper products visit Aiper.com or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.

About Aiper

Aiper is a global leader in cordless robotic pool care and smart yard solutions, committed to advancing outdoor automation through intelligent, sustainable design. Known for its award-winning innovations, including honors from Red Dot, iF Design, and CES Innovation Awards (2023-2025), Aiper continues to shape the future of effortless outdoor living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698818/1080_1350.jpg