Aiper Defines a New Era of Intelligent Pool Cleaning and Water Care at Piscina Barcelona 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As pool owners increasingly embrace smart home technology, Aiper is leading the way in AI-powered, connected pool and water care. At Piscina Barcelona 2025, the company showcases its latest Scuba V3, Scuba N3, and EcoSurfer Senti, demonstrating how innovations enable intelligent, carefree, and reliable pool and water management.

Cognitive AI for Smarter, Effortless Pool Cleaning

Scuba V3: The World's 1st Cognitive AI-Powered Robotic Pool Cleaners

The Aiper Scuba V3 and Scuba N3 are the world's first cognitive AI-powered essential robotic pool cleaners. Using AI Patrol Cleaning, a front-facing camera identifies over 20 types of debris and obstacles within seconds, dynamically adjusting cleaning routes for speeds 10× faster than traditional systems. In Cognitive AI Navium™ Mode, the robots automatically plan and execute weekly cleaning schedules based on pool size, weather, and usage history—eliminating manual intervention for truly carefree maintenance.

The 8.25 kg Featherlight Design allows single-handed operation, while VisionPath™ Adaptive Path Planning combines AI vision and dToF sensors to ensure precise coverage and smooth obstacle avoidance. The Scuba N3 is exclusive to professional pool stores, while the Scuba V3 is available across all channels.

Intelligent, Carefree Water Management

The EcoSurfer Senti represents the next step in automated water care, continuously monitoring key pool parameters such as pH, temperature, chlorine, and ORP. Its smart chemical chamber automatically dispenses the right dosage of pH agents and stores chlorine tablets, ensuring safe, balanced, and crystal-clear water with minimal effort. By combining real-time monitoring and intelligent automation, EcoSurfer Senti delivers a reliable, connected, and truly carefree water care experience for pool owners.

Channel Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Aiper strengthens its European presence through partnerships with leading retailers such as LeroyMerlin, Castorama, Hornbach, El Corte Ingles and Boulanger, expanding market reach and channel availability. The strategic collaboration with Fluidra reflects a shared vision to accelerate innovation in the pool industry and enhance the experience of both professionals and pool owners, advancing AI-powered pool cleaning and intelligent water management across Europe. Meanwhile, the partnership with POOLCORP reinforces the reliability and performance of Aiper's solutions, highlighting proven technology and strong industry recognition in the professional market. By combining innovation and market deployment, Aiper advances its global vision of delivering intelligent, carefree, and reliable pool and water care while meeting diverse market and channel needs.

About Aiper

Aiper is a global pioneer in cordless robotic pool cleaning and smart yard solutions. With its "Bring Vacation Home" vision, Aiper helps homeowners transform their backyards into personal retreats through innovative and eco-efficient technologies. Its award-winning products, including pool cleaners and irrigation systems, have received global recognition such as the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, CES Innovation Awards (2023–2025), and the IFA Innovation Honoree Award 2025.

