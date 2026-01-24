AION V Earns Global Accolades, Showcasing Strength of Chinese Intelligent EV

News provided by

GAC

24 Jan, 2026, 03:03 GMT

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, GAC AION V is garnering remarkable international acclaim across global markets, securing a series of prestigious awards and top safety ratings that underscore its competitive prowess as a premium electric SUV.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
1

Its excellence is crowned by top-tier safety, having secured the highest double five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program). Excelling in adult occupant protection, child safety, pedestrian protection, and safety assist systems, these accolades certify its world-class safety credentials.

Beyond safety, the AION V is winning over international markets and experts. In Australia, it has been selected as a finalist for the Drive Car of the Year 2026 – Best Electric Vehicle Under $60,000 award. Its success in Southeast Asia is particularly notable, where it has secured multiple honors: the "CAT A Electric SUV of the Year 2025" and the "Ready For Adventure" award in Singapore, alongside the "Eco-Friendly & Advanced-Technology SUV Icon" and the "Most Popular Electric Vehicle" awards in Indonesia. These awards demonstrate its successful adaptation to diverse consumer preferences and driving needs.

In its home market of China, the AION V has received significant endorsements based on massive user data analysis, earning the title of "Most Promising Model of 2024." Its intelligent capabilities are highly regarded by industry experts, as evidenced by awards like the "2025 Golden Wheel Intelligent Pioneer Award" and "Hardcore Intelligent SUV of the Year (2025)."

This collection of global accolades reflects the AION V's comprehensive strengths. Its distinctive design, reliable real-world range supported by efficient charging, versatile and comfortable interior space, and advanced intelligent driving technology combine to deliver the compelling experience that resonates with a worldwide audience. These achievements highlight GAC Group's formidable capabilities in automotive innovation and its commitment to delivering world-class vehicles for the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868556/1.jpg 

Also from this source

GAC Energy Releases 2025 EV Charging Ecosystem Report: Over 23,000 Self-Operated Charging Piles Across China

GAC Energy Releases 2025 EV Charging Ecosystem Report: Over 23,000 Self-Operated Charging Piles Across China

Recently, GAC Energy has released its 2025 Ecological Service Report, highlighting strong advances in ultra-fast charging technology, nationwide...
GAC Magazine Battery and Solid-State Battery Win Top National Honor

GAC Magazine Battery and Solid-State Battery Win Top National Honor

On December 29, the "Forging the Path to National Strength: China's Manufacturing Achievements Under the 14th Five-Year Plan," jointly organized by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics