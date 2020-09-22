AIA Thailand Partners with Vymo to Strengthen its Partner Distribution Channel

AIA Thailand is the largest insurance company in terms of market share 1 , approximately 1 out every 3 life insurance policies in Thailand is written by AIA 2 . With Vymo's intelligent Partner Relationship Management platform, AIA Thailand will be able to monitor how sales activities are impacting revenue outcomes and improve the quality of partner engagement. Over 300+ Relationship Managers Business Development Executives across Thailand will be using Vymo to engage with their partner distribution networks.

Speaking on the partnership, Darren Thomson, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer - AIA Thailand, says, "Vymo was able to prove, through other interactions with AIA and testimonials to the like, that the company is physically and morally capable of doing an efficient job."

"We are thrilled to partner with AIA in Thailand and are committed to set new benchmarks of sales productivity in the region. Our partnership with the largest insurer of Thailand further validates our efforts to provide the best sales solutions to our customers," adds Anurag Srivastava, GM - Asia Pacific & Japan.

Vymo has witnessed rapid growth across the Asia-Pacific region. In India, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture by Tata Sons Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA), deployed Vymo in 2019 to improve partner network health and brand coverage. Vymo helps sales managers to optimize the top of the funnel by allocating the leads to the most appropriate agent and nudge timely engagements to improve conversions per agent and reduce customer turnaround times.

Remarks:

1. Information based on Insurance Statistics, March 2020, by the Thai Life Assurance Association.

2. Information based on a report by the Thai Life Assurance Association, Annual Statistics 2018.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR(2), New Zealand, a 99 percent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 percent joint venture in India.

About Vymo

Vymo ( getvymo.com ) is the distribution excellence cloud for financial services, trusted by over 100,000 salespeople across 60+ financial enterprises across the world. Global leaders such as AIA, AXA, Sunlife, Generali, Allianz, and more trust Vymo to improve sales and distribution efficiencies. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and is funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Related Links

Vymo for Bancassurance - https://getvymo.com/partner-management/

Watch Vymo in action - https://youtu.be/DOFdcK8cUxw

Upcoming events & webinars - https://getvymo.com/whats-happening/

Logo - https://goo.gl/i6sEpi

For more information:

Gunjan Saha

gunjan@getvymo.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278065/K_Darren_with_AIA_logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1026997/Vymo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vymo