AI in Video Surveillance Market worth $12.46 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI in video surveillance market is projected to grow from USD 3.90 billion in 2024 to USD 12.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for advanced security solutions across various sectors is one of the factors driving growth in the AI-powered video surveillance market. As urban populations expand and public awareness of security threats increases, businesses, governments, and individuals become more likely to invest in sophisticated surveillance technologies.

AI in Video Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 3.90 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 12.46 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2024–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data breach issues caused by misuse and mishandling of sensitive information Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of smart home technologies Key Market Drivers Transformation of urban landscape through smart city initiatives

Al capabilities include real-time threat detection, behavioral analysis, and predictive incident monitoring that traditional systems do not. These upgrades not only ensure safety but also enhance operational efficiency, making Al-based surveillance an attractive means to protect people, property, and data. The rise in criminal activities and terrorism threats worldwide compels organizations and governments to adopt such advanced solutions, continuously expanding the Al video surveillance market.

Cloud-based segment is expected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The cloud-based segment is expected to witness a higher CAGR during the AI in video surveillance market forecast period. They offer remote access and real-time monitoring capabilities from anywhere. This is useful for organizations with spread-out locations or mobile security operations, which can be centrally managed and overseen from different locations. The cloud can analyze data in real time and send instant alerts to improve the responsiveness of security incidents and operational issues. The demand for accessible and flexible surveillance management is also one of the factors pushing the trend toward mobile and remote work environments.

The computer vision segment in the AI in Video Surveillance market is expected to capture the highest share during the forecast period.

The adoption of computer vision technology in AI-driven video surveillance is driven by its advanced capabilities such as object detection, facial recognition, activity analysis, and anomaly detection with high accuracy. This technology enhances situational awareness, automates routine monitoring tasks, and provides real-time actionable insights. Growing demand for intelligent systems in security, traffic management, retail analytics, and smart city initiatives further accelerates its integration because computer vision allows scalable and efficient solutions for complex surveillance challenges.

The software segment is expected to capture the highest share in the AI in Video Surveillance market during the forecast period.

The software segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The need for smart and more efficient surveillance solutions has created the demand to adopt video management systems based on artificial intelligence and video analytics software. These systems provide advanced capabilities, including real-time analysis of data, behavioral insights, object detection, facial recognition, and automated alerts with increased situational awareness, making smarter decisions. Emerging smart cities, growing security concerns, and demands for easy-to-scale solutions are pushing for adopting these technologies as advancements in cloud and edge computing are generating agility and decreasing latency, presenting smooth adoption across the industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of the AI in Video Surveillance industry during the forecast period.

The growth in AI adoption is rapid in the Asia Pacific region, driven by the increasing demand for video surveillance systems in China, India, and other countries. China is one of the largest consumers of video surveillance devices and systems globally. The country intends to set up AI-based video surveillance cameras using facial recognition technology in the most sensitive public areas to improve security and maintain social stability. Furthermore, the giant infrastructure projects underway in China are raising the need for high-definition surveillance systems that can produce clear images even in poor lighting.

Key Players

Leading players in the AI in Video Surveillance companies include are Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Milestone Systems A/S (Denmark), SenseTime (Hong Kong), Irisity (Sweden), NEC Corporation (Japan), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Genetec Inc. (Canada), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd., (South Korea), BriefCam (US), MOBOTIX AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), VIVOTEK Inc. (Taiwan), Verkada Inc. (US), Morphean SA (Switzerland), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme Gmbh (US), i-PRO (Japan), Camcloud (Canada), Ivideon (Russia), Hakimo, Inc. (US), promiseQ Gmbh (Germany), Rhombus Systems (US), Umbo Computer Vision Inc. (US) are few other key companies operating in the AI in Video Surveillance market.

