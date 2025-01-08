AI in Media Market worth $51.08 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI in Media Market is expected to reach USD 51.08 billion by 2030 from USD 8.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 35.6% during 2024–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2030 Forecast units (USD billion) Segments Covered Offering, Technology, Application, End user, and Region Geographics covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

The integration of artificial intelligence is significantly reshaping the media landscape. AI-powered tools are revolutionizing animation and visual effects by automating complex processes such as rendering and motion tracking, allowing creators to produce high-quality visuals with enhanced efficiency. In addition, AI is enabling hyper-personalized media experiences by analyzing user preferences to deliver customized recommendations, fostering deeper audience engagement and loyalty. Generative AI is further driving innovation by providing creators with the ability to conceptualize and generate unique content, including music, artwork, and immersive virtual environments, unlocking new creative possibilities. With creativity, AI is streamlining production workflows by optimizing editing, scene management, and resource allocation, leading to reduced costs and faster delivery timelines. These advancements are collectively ushering in a new era of enriched storytelling, innovative content creation, and unparalleled audience interaction.

Hyper-Personalized Media Experiences with AI.

The AI in Media Market is projected to grow from USD 8.21 billion in 2024 to USD 51.08 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period. Hyper-personalized media experiences use AI to create tailored content that aligns with individual preferences. By analyzing user data such as viewing history, demographics, and behavior, AI systems generate unique recommendations and real-time experiences Streaming platforms like Netflix exemplify this approach by utilizing AI algorithms to curate personalized playlists, which significantly enhance user engagement and satisfaction. These tailored interactions not only foster stronger customer loyalty but also drive repeat purchases, as personalized experiences are a key factor influencing consumer decisions. As businesses increasingly adopt hyper-personalization strategies, AI plays a crucial role in refining these interactions, ensuring they feel uniquely crafted for each user, thereby transforming the landscape of media.

In software by deployment mode, cloud segment is to lead the market during the forecast period.

Cloud deployment is at the forefront of the AI in the media market due to several key advantages. Scalability and Flexibility are paramount, as cloud solutions allow organizations to adjust resources based on fluctuating viewer engagement and content consumption demands. This adaptability is crucial in a rapidly evolving industry. Additionally, cost efficiency plays a significant role; companies can reduce capital expenditures associated with maintaining on-premises hardware, enabling them to invest more in innovation and content creation. Cloud platforms also provide access to advanced AI tools and services without substantial upfront investments, facilitating the integration of sophisticated capabilities like machine learning and data analytics. Furthermore, cloud environments enhance Collaboration among geographically dispersed teams, streamlining workflows in content production and distribution. Lastly, effective Data Management in the cloud allows for the analysis of vast amounts of unstructured data, enabling personalized content delivery that significantly enhances user experiences. Collectively, these factors underscore the dominance of cloud deployment in advancing AI within the media sector.

By technology, the other AI segment will contribute the higher market share during the forecast period

The dominance of the other AI segment in the AI in Media Market can be attributed to its broad applicability and effectiveness in enhancing user engagement and operational efficiency. Technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) play critical roles in analyzing unstructured data, enabling personalized content recommendations and improving customer interactions. These technologies facilitate predictive analytics, audience segmentation, and sentiment analysis, which are essential for tailoring experiences to individual preferences. Additionally, Cloud Computing supports scalable solutions that allow for seamless content delivery and collaboration across production teams. The integration of Real-time Video Analysis enhances content creation by automating processes like highlight generation, further engaging viewers. As media companies increasingly adopt these technologies to meet evolving consumer demands and stay competitive, the other AI segment is positioned to maintain its significant market share within the AI in media landscape.

By region, Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest CAGR in the AI in Media Market, driven by several key factors. Rapid internet penetration across emerging economies such as India and Vietnam are significantly expanding online media consumption, fueling the demand for AI-driven solutions. The rising popularity of over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms is reshaping viewing habits, with an increasing emphasis on delivering personalized content powered by AI technologies. Leading players, including Alibaba and Netflix, are making substantial investments in AI to enhance content creation, management, and distribution, fostering continuous innovation. Furthermore, the region's cultural diversity supports a broad range of entertainment offerings, appealing to varied demographics and expanding audience reach. These factors collectively position the APAC region as a dynamic and rapidly evolving hub within the AI in Media Market.

Top Key Companies in AI in Media Market:

Some major players in the AI in Media Market include Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Meta (US), OpenAI (US), Baidu (China), AWS (US), Adobe (US), Sprinklr (US), C3 AI (US), Hootsuite (US), Veritone (US), Taboola (US), Sprout Social (US), SymphonyAI (US), Brightcove (US), Unity (US), Yellow.ai (US), Appier (US), Snowflake (US), Autodesk (US), Verbit (US), Ubisoft (France), Vimeo (US), NVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), AI-media (Australia), Canva (Australia), Cinelytic (US), Vault AI (US), StoryFit (US), ScriptBook AI (Belgium), Synthesia (England), Murf AI (US), Lumen5 (US), Jasper (US), Aiva Technologies (Luxembourg), DeepMotion (US), HyperWrite (US), Canvs AI (US), Captions (US), VEED.IO (England), Krikey (US), Vista Social (US), Beatoven.ai (India), Contai.io (UK), Looka (US).

