AI in Healthcare: MENA Region on the Verge of a Major Breakthrough

"Comprehensive Analysis of MENA's AI Healthcare Market: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges, with a Projected CAGR of 35.8% from 2024 to 2029"

BOSTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "AI in Healthcare Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa" is expected to reach $1.8 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.8% from 2024 to 2029.

The report on AI in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) healthcare markets uses 2023 as a benchmark year and projects growth from 2024 to 2029, estimating CAGRs. It examines the market size from the perspective of AI use in the region's healthcare sector, covering technological advances, economic factors, and business considerations. The report provides insights into different market segments and analyzes the leading companies in the healthcare AI industry, focusing on technology, components, and applications specific to the MENA region. It also discusses market growth factors and regional dynamics influencing the market.

Turkey is excluded from the report due to its being significantly more advanced AI in the healthcare market than other MENA countries. Including Turkey would skew the analysis and not accurately reflect the unique opportunities and challenges that the rest of the region faces. This focused approach ensures a more relevant examination of emerging AI in the MENA healthcare landscape, which may be more pertinent for companies looking to expand into less mature markets.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Expanding Medical Database: Expanding medical databases is crucial for developing AI in healthcare. With more comprehensive and integrated data systems, healthcare providers can access complete patient histories, leading to better-informed decision-making and personalized care plans. This vast amount of data allows AI algorithms to learn and improve, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes.

Rise in Investment and Funding in AI Infrastructure: There has been a significant increase in investment and funding in AI infrastructure in the MENA region. This surge is driven by the recognition of AI's potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery. Major tech companies and investors are pouring billions into AI infrastructure, including data centers and advanced computing resources. This investment is essential for supporting the computational demands of AI applications in healthcare, enabling faster and more efficient processing of large datasets.

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine: Personalized medicine is becoming a focal point in healthcare, aiming to tailor treatments to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Advances in AI are facilitating this shift by enabling more precise diagnostics and customized treatment plans. In the MENA region, there is a growing emphasis on integrating personalized medicine into healthcare systems, which promises to reduce healthcare costs by providing more effective and targeted therapies.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $290 million Market size forecast $1.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 35.8% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By Component, Technology, Application, and Region Countries covered Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Egypt, the GCC4 (Bahrain,

Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar) Market drivers Expanding medical database.

Rise in investment and funding in AI infrastructure.

Growing focus on personalized medicine.

