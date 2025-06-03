AI Agents Market Share Value to Reach $50.31 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Growth Analysis by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI agents market share is projected to be valued at USD 7.63 billion in 2025 and reach USD 50.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.8% according to a new report by The Research Insights. The fast-moving digital era forces organizations to achieve greater results with fewer resources. The demand for AI agents market share has grown because businesses in different sectors strive to optimize operations through smarter methods and decrease manual tasks. Intelligent software tools known as AI agents which possess learning and decision-making capabilities have become essential in automating tasks that used to demand significant time and resources.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the AI agents market growth of 45.8% comprises a range of technology, agent system, type, application, end-use and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

AI Agents Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the AI Agents Market is undergoing significant growth, driven by advancement in Large Language Models such as OpenAI's GPT, Anthropic's Claude, and Google's Gemini is changing our understanding of AI's capabilities. The development of language understanding and generation capabilities through these breakthroughs drives transformation in the AI agents market and enables the creation of agents that operate with unprecedented intelligence and autonomy while understanding context.

Proliferation of Conversational AI & Chatbots in Enterprises: Conversational AI and chatbots have brought about a revolutionary change in customer interaction and internal business operations. The fast-growing AI agents market sits at the center of this transformation because enterprises across sectors are adopting intelligent digital assistants. These digital agents simplify routine internal operations by handling IT troubleshooting tasks while assisting with new employee onboarding processes and retrieving organizational policies. Through AI agents employees receive immediate answers without the hassle of navigating cumbersome portals or waiting on email replies which improves their productivity and experience. The AI agents industry experiences swift growth because organizations understand the benefits of implementing conversational interfaces across customer relationship management (CRM) systems as well as e-commerce platforms and enterprise software. Advanced solutions now offer multilingual support along with voice integration and personalization which results in smoother and more inclusive user interactions.

Surge in Remote Work & Digital Transformation: The transition to remote work along with quicker digital transformation has changed business operations fundamentally while the expanding AI agents market remains at the heart of this development. The increasing distribution of teams and digitization of work environments prompts companies to implement AI agents for enhancing collaboration and productivity while solving communication challenges. The AI agents market experiences significant growth because organizations allocate resources towards solutions that strengthen remote and hybrid team capabilities. AI agents improve operational efficiency while delivering seamless digital experiences that minimize friction within decentralized work models. Adoption rates continue to rise as AI agents become integral components of daily workflows through their integration with platforms such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. AI agents transition from trial-stage tools into fundamental infrastructure elements as digital transformation expands in multiple sectors. These tools enable companies to maintain agility and responsiveness while ensuring connection between distributed team members.

Supervised Learning Remains the Backbone of Intelligent AI Agents: The AI agents market shows a strong preference for supervised learning as the leading machine learning approach because it consistently delivers reliable results while maintaining transparency and producing effective training for agents that perform specific outcome-oriented tasks. Enterprises choose supervised learning for systems like customer service automation and fraud detection because labeled datasets help agents develop precise decision-making patterns. The advanced development and reliable nature of supervised learning models create optimal conditions for deploying AI agents in practical settings that demand steady performance along with traceability and quick training periods. The growing importance of AI agents in enterprise operations fuels continuous innovation and trust building in the wider AI agents market through high-performing supervised learning algorithms.

Geographical Insights: Major tech companies and strong R&D investments combined with early adoption by enterprises in finance, healthcare and e-commerce sectors place North America at the top of the AI agents market share. The United States stands out as an innovation hub where companies are embedding AI agents into customer service operations as well as business automation and decision support systems. This region experiences improved deployment and scalability through clear regulations and access to extensive datasets. The Asia Pacific region takes the lead as the most rapidly expanding AI agents market because of digital transformation growth alongside government AI projects and high levels of mobile and internet connectivity. European development of AI agents market revolves around ethical AI principles along with data governance frameworks supported by GDPR adherence. Enterprises in countries like Germany, the UK, and France maintain steady adoption of AI technologies while prioritizing transparency and accountability in their agent design processes.

AI Agents Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on technology, the AI agents market size is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, computer vision and others. The machine learning segment held the largest share of the AI agents market share in 2024.

Based on agent system, the AI agents market value is divided into single agent systems and multi agent systems. The single agent systems segment held the largest share of the AI agents market growth in 2024.

Based on type, the AI agents market growth is divided into ready-to-deploy agents and build-your-own agents. The ready-to-deploy agents segment held the largest share of the AI agents market in 2024.

Based on application, the AI agents market report is divided into customer service & virtual assistants, robotics & automation, healthcare, financial services, security & surveillance, gaming & entertainment, marketing & sales, human resources, legal & compliance and others. The customer service & virtual assistants segment held the largest share of the AI agents market research in 2024.

Based on end-use, the AI agents market analysis is divided into consumer, enterprise and industrial. The enterprise segment accounted for a larger share of the AI agents market share in 2024.

The AI agents market size is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The AI Agents Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu

Google

IBM Corporation

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce, inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

AI Agents Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In February 2025 , GitHub introduced Agent Mode for GitHub Copilot, enhancing the AI-powered coding assistant's ability to independently iterate on code, identify errors, and implement fixes. This upgrade allows Copilot to interpret high-level requests, generate code across multiple files, and debug its output with minimal human intervention.

, GitHub introduced Agent Mode for GitHub Copilot, enhancing the AI-powered coding assistant's ability to independently iterate on code, identify errors, and implement fixes. This upgrade allows Copilot to interpret high-level requests, generate code across multiple files, and debug its output with minimal human intervention. In September 2024 , Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot innovations, including new Copilot agents that automate and streamline processes. The AI agent offers users the capability to develop a range of AI assistants capable of performing tasks within Microsoft's proprietary software and software from third-party vendors.

, Microsoft launched Microsoft 365 Copilot innovations, including new Copilot agents that automate and streamline processes. The AI agent offers users the capability to develop a range of AI assistants capable of performing tasks within Microsoft's proprietary software and software from third-party vendors. In September 2024 , IBM Corporation partnered with Salesforce, inc., to offer AI agents and tools that organizations can implement in their own IT infrastructures, utilizing their specific data while maintaining rigorous oversight of their systems. Through the integration of Agentforce, Salesforce, Inc.'s collection of autonomous agents, with the functionalities from IBM Corporation's WatsonX, businesses aim to empower customers by leveraging agents' strength in their daily applications.

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the key opportunity in the AI agents market?

Ø Smart assistants integrated with home automation systems, wearables, and industrial IoT devices open new use cases. What is the expected market size for AI agents market by 2030?Ø

The expected market size for AI agents is USD 50.31 Billion in 2030. Which are the major applications where AI agents are being used?

Ø Major applications include customer service & virtual assistants, robotics & automation, healthcare, financial services, security & surveillance, gaming & entertainment, marketing & sales, human resources, legal & compliance and others. Which technology segment for AI agents market has the potential to register the highest market share?

Ø Machine learning segment for AI agents market is expected to register highest market share of 31% in 2024. Who are the key players in AI agents market?

Ø The key players in the market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu, Google, IBM Corporation, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation and Salesforce, inc.

Conclusion:

The AI agents market transforms enterprise operations and communication across industries at a fast pace because of developments in large language models combined with growing automation dependency and intelligent digital assistance requirements. Businesses that want to boost productivity and streamline tasks while delivering personalized customer interactions use AI agents to perform various tasks including managing schedules and retrieving information as well as handling complex workflows and decision-making. Organizations choose supervised learning as their top machine learning model because of its dependable performance and clear interpretation which enables vital applications in customer service and enterprise resource management and compliance. The widespread adoption of conversational AI technologies together with the rise in remote work situations has hastened the incorporation of AI agents into everyday business processes where they have become essential tools for both client interactions and internal operations. Enterprise demand for scalable intelligent automation ensures that the AI agents market will experience substantial growth because these systems deliver human-centric and operationally efficient solutions.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including technology providers, component suppliers, AI framework providers, system integrators, software solution providers and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 50.31 billion by 2030, the AI Agents Industry represents a significant opportunity for technology providers, component suppliers, AI framework providers, system integrators, software solution providers, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

