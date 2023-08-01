Agriculture Robots Market worth $40.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agriculture Robots Market is estimated at USD 13.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 40.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The agriculture robots market is experiencing robust growth and is poised to revolutionize the farming industry worldwide. With a growing need to address challenges like labor shortages, increasing demand for food, and the necessity for sustainable agricultural practices, the adoption of agriculture robots has gained significant momentum.



The market scenario for agriculture robots is witnessing a steady increase in investments from both established companies and startups. Major players in the robotics industry are actively developing advanced robotic solutions tailored for various agricultural tasks. Additionally, governments and agricultural organizations are also encouraging the adoption of these technologies by providing subsidies and incentives to farmers. The market growth can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the increasing trend of precision agriculture, driven by data-driven farming practices, is fueling the demand for robots equipped with advanced sensors and AI capabilities. These robots enable farmers to optimize resource usage, leading to improved productivity and reduced costs. Secondly, the rising awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns is driving the need for more efficient and eco-friendly farming methods. Agriculture robots offer precise application of inputs like fertilizers and pesticides, minimizing wastage and environmental impact. As the industry matures and technology becomes more accessible, the cost of agriculture robots is likely to decrease, further encouraging adoption among farmers of all scales. The agriculture robots market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, transforming the global farming landscape and contributing to a more sustainable and productive future for agriculture.

The type segment, by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Agriculture drones are revolutionizing the farming industry and promoting the transition toward digital agriculture. These unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with various sensors and imaging technologies have the potential to significantly change agriculture in several ways. Firstly, they enable precision farming practices by providing high-resolution imagery of crops and fields, helping farmers identify variations in soil health, moisture levels, and crop health. This allows for precise application of resources like water, fertilizers, and pesticides, optimizing their usage and minimizing waste. Additionally, drones equipped with thermal and multispectral cameras can monitor crops throughout their growth cycles, detecting pest infestations, diseases, or nutrient deficiencies early on, enabling farmers to take timely corrective actions and increasing overall crop productivity. The efficiency in data collection and analysis saves time and effort, allowing farmers to focus on strategic decision-making and better farm management practices, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. Moreover, the data-driven insights gathered by agriculture drones can be integrated with other digital technologies like farm management software and AI algorithms, helping farmers make data-driven decisions, predict crop yields, and optimize overall farm performance.

The application segment, by Field Farming, is expected to dominate the market with the largest share in 2023.

Agriculture robots offer significant benefits in field farming by automating various tasks and providing valuable insights to farmers. These robots can perform tasks such as planting, seeding, weeding, spraying pesticides, and harvesting, reducing the reliance on manual labor and increasing efficiency.

The precision and accuracy of agriculture robots lead to optimized resource usage, including water, fertilizers, and pesticides, resulting in reduced costs and minimal environmental impact. Additionally, the data collected by these robots through advanced sensors and cameras allow farmers to monitor crop health, detect diseases, and assess soil conditions in real-time. This data-driven approach enables farmers to make informed decisions, implement targeted interventions, and maximize crop yields.

By automating labor-intensive tasks and streamlining operations, agriculture robots help farmers overcome labor shortages, increase productivity, and improve overall farm management. As a result, farmers can achieve higher yields, reduce production costs, and adopt more sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices, ensuring a prosperous and resilient agricultural future.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The agriculture robots market in North America is witnessing rapid growth, driven by various factors that are shaping the industry and encouraging the widespread adoption of robotic technologies in farming practices. North America is experiencing a decline in the availability of agricultural labor due to factors like urbanization and changing demographics. As labor costs rise, farmers are turning to agriculture robots to automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, reducing their dependency on human workers and mitigating the impact of labor shortages. The region is at the forefront of technological innovation, and the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT (Internet of Things) has significantly enhanced the capabilities of agriculture robots. These cutting-edge technologies enable robots to make data-driven decisions, perform precise operations, and optimize farming practices, leading to increased efficiency and productivity. The presence of leading research institutions and companies dedicated to robotics and agriculture in North America has contributed to the accelerated growth of the agriculture robots market. Ongoing research and development efforts continue to push the boundaries of what agriculture robots can achieve, opening up new possibilities and applications.

The European agricultural machinery industry is one of the most developed in the world and is supported by the presence of global players, such as John Deere (US), Small Robot Company (UK), Earth Rover (UK), Saga Robotics (Norway), CNH Industrial (The Netherlands), and AGCO Corporation (US).

