Agriculture Drones Market worth $10.76 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The Agriculture Drones Market is estimated to be 2.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.76 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for agricultural drones is projected to grow significantly as farmers become increasingly aware of their role in enhancing productivity, resource efficiency, and sustainable farming practices. Unlike conventional methods, drones provide real-time aerial data for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and precision spraying, thereby reducing waste and increasing yield. This has led to an increased reliance on drone-based solutions across both large-scale and smallholder farms. Agriculture drones are highly versatile and can be deployed for seeding, spraying, mapping, and yield forecasting while maintaining accuracy and cost-effectiveness. Fixed-wing, rotary, and hybrid drones are the most preferred types, supported by advances in automation, imaging, and battery technology. Growing interest in smart farming, along with favorable government initiatives and rising labor challenges, is expected to further strengthen the outlook for the agriculture drones market in the coming year.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Agriculture Drones Market "

500– Tables

65– Figures

500– Pages

By payload capacity, small payload drones segment to witness highest growth rate during forecast period

Small payload drones, typically defined as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying up to 2 kilograms of payload, are gaining strong traction in the agriculture drones market. Their compact size, affordability, and ease of use make them particularly suited for smallholder farms and fragmented agricultural landscapes. These drones have emerged as valuable tools for performing high-frequency field assessments, including crop health monitoring, plant stress detection, and soil condition analysis. Despite their lightweight build, small payload drones can be equipped with advanced technologies such as multispectral cameras, GPS navigation, and real-time data transmission systems. Their ability to fly at lower altitudes and capture high-resolution images enables precise and targeted interventions, improving input efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

In addition to data collection, some models also support light spraying functions for targeted application of pesticides or nutrients. Their lower operational and maintenance costs, combined with increasing smartphone compatibility and user-friendly software, have contributed to their widespread adoption in both developed and emerging economies. As the demand for scalable, cost-effective precision farming tools rises, small payload drones are expected to play a key role in transforming traditional farming practices. Supportive government policies, increasing farmer awareness, and the growing ecosystem of Agri-tech startups further reinforce the segment's strong growth outlook during the forecast period.

By application, smart greenhouses segment to record significant growth during forecast period

The smart greenhouses segment is anticipated to grow at a robust pace within the agriculture drones market, driven by rising demand for automation and precision control in high-value crop cultivation. Smart greenhouses integrate sensor-based drone technologies for real-time monitoring of environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity, CO₂ levels, and plant health, enabling optimal resource usage and improved crop yields. Agricultural drones in smart greenhouse settings are used for thermal imaging, pest detection, pollination assistance, and disease surveillance, especially in crops like tomatoes, strawberries, and leafy greens. These capabilities are essential in enclosed environments where traditional scouting methods are inefficient. Leading research institutions and agri-tech firms are actively promoting drone-based analytics and AI integration to enhance automation, decision-making, and predictive maintenance within greenhouse ecosystems. Governments and agricultural agencies in regions like the EU, North America, and parts of Asia-Pacific are supporting smart agriculture initiatives through subsidies and R&D grants, further accelerating adoption. Additionally, the growing focus on year-round production, labor efficiency, and climate-resilient farming is positioning smart greenhouses as a critical application area for drone integration. As consumer demand rises for high-quality, locally grown, and pesticide-minimized produce, the role of drones in automating and optimizing controlled-environment agriculture is becoming increasingly vital. These factors are expected to significantly drive the smart greenhouse segment's growth in the agriculture drone market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share in global agriculture drones market

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region currently holds the largest share of the global agriculture drones market and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This sustained growth is driven by the region's extensive agricultural land, high population density, increasing food demand, and proactive government initiatives focused on modernizing farming practices through technological adoption. Countries such as China and India have played a critical role in advancing drone technology for agricultural applications, supported by favorable policy incentives, educational programs for farmers, and the pressing need to improve crop productivity efficiently. Both nations rank among the largest global producers of fruits and vegetables and face growing pressure to meet domestic food requirements while optimizing resource usage. Government initiatives such as India's Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) and China's subsidies for drone-assisted farming have significantly accelerated market penetration. In Japan and South Korea, the adoption of agricultural drones is driven by the necessity to overcome challenges posed by aging rural populations and labor shortages. These countries extensively use drones for rice cultivation, greenhouse monitoring, and tasks tailored to complex terrains. Australia and New Zealand also contribute to the region's market growth by employing drones for large-scale commercial farming, benefiting from robust digital infrastructure and progressive regulatory frameworks.

Additional factors influencing the region's market expansion include rising mobile connectivity, increasing internet penetration in rural areas, and farmers' growing awareness regarding the benefits of precision agriculture. The availability of drone-as-a-service (DaaS) models has further democratized access to drone technology, especially among smallholder farmers.

Considering the region's demographic pressures, strong governmental support, and continuous innovation in drone technology, the Asia Pacific agriculture drones market is poised for steady growth and sustained leadership throughout the forecast period.

The report profiles key players such as DJI (China), Trimble Inc. (US), Parrot Drone SAS (France), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), DroneDeploy (US), Sentera (US), XAG Co., Ltd. (China), Autel Robotics (China), Yuneec (China), Microdrones (Germany), Aerialtronics DV B.V. (Netherlands), Gamaya (Switzerland), Hylio (US), HIPHEN (France), Jouav (China), Shenzhen GC Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Aries Solutions (India), Wingtra (Switzerland), Sky-Drones Technologies Ltd. (UK), and others.

