Agricultural Pheromones Market worth $8.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Pheromones Market is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2028 from USD 3.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The use of pheromones as an integrated pest management strategy by farmers and market participants has increased because of technological improvements and innovations in agricultural practices. These synthetic pheromones that resemble natural one's help attract or gather insects. They are employed for a variety of things, including enticing, mass trapping, interfering with mating rituals, and other things. Due to the negative effects of conventional pesticides on the environment, human health, and creatures, pheromones have swiftly become a preferred alternative to traditional pesticides for agricultural pest management.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=11243275

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Pheromones Market"

200 – Tables

100 – Figures

300 – Pages

The sex pheromones segment of the type segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural pheromones market in 2023 in terms of value.

Due to its efficiency in reducing insect populations and raising crop yields, sex pheromones are becoming more and more in demand in the agricultural pheromones market. Insects' mating routines are drawn to and disrupted by sex pheromones, which lowers their number and lessens crop damage. Farmers are increasingly using this eco-friendly strategy as a means of pest control because it is chemical-free and sustainable.

The mating disruption segment of the function segment accounted for the largest share of the agricultural pheromones market in 2023 in terms of value.

Due to its efficiency in pest control without largely depending on chemical pesticides, mating disruption segments are in high demand in the agricultural pheromones industry. By preventing pests from reproducing, mating disruption tactics help to lessen crop loss and pest population growth. This ecologically friendly strategy fits with the expanding customer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable agriculture practices.

The dispenser's segment of the mode of application segment is accounted to have the largest share in the agricultural pheromones market.

As precision agriculture techniques are more widely used, which call for the focused and regulated release of pheromones, the dispenser's section of the agricultural pheromones market is expanding. Dispensers give farmers a quick and easy way to apply pheromones, enhancing insect control and crop yields.

The fruits & nuts segment of the crop type segment is accounted to have the largest share in the agricultural pheromones market.

Due to rising consumer demand for organic and sustainable farming methods as well as the efficiency of pheromone-based solutions in minimizing crop damage and increasing yields in fruit and nut production, the fruits and nuts section of the agricultural pheromones market is expanding.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=11243275

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest growing market, in terms of value, of the global agricultural pheromones market in 2028.

Due to several variables, the market for agricultural pheromones is expanding in North America. As farmers look for alternatives to chemical pesticides, there is first a growing awareness of and adoption of sustainable farming practices in the area. Second, the demand for organic produce and governmental laws are pushing the need for efficient pest control techniques. Additionally, improvements in pheromone-based solution research and development have raised their affordability and efficacy, further boosting the market in North America.

The key players in this include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), The Wonderful Company LLC (US), Russell IPM (UK), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Incorporated (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (US), Pherobank (Netherlands), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Gowan Company (US), InVivo (France), Bio Controle (Brazil), and ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd. (India).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=11243275

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Agricultural Biologicals Market by Function, Product Type (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Soil & Seed treatment), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits) & Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Plant Growth Regulators Market by Type (Auxins, Cytokinins, Gibberellins, Ethylene), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals), Formulation, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type (Coatings, Ethylene Blockers, Cleaners, Fungicides, Sprout Inhibitors, Sanitizers), Crop Type (Fruits, Vegetables and Flowers & Ornamentals), Origin (Natural and Synthetic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pheromone-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pheromone.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets