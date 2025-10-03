Agricultural Biologicals Market worth $34.99 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The agricultural biologicals market is estimated to be USD 18.44 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 34.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

While research in biotechnology and microbes has yielded improved efficiencies in products, it has also increased specificity. Biologicals are becoming more attractive to farmers, as enhancements in efficiencies and reliability have been carried out on them. Farmers are beginning to realize that the overall agricultural productivity of their farms in the long run depends on how well the health of the soil is maintained. Agricultural biologicals, which include elements such as biofertilizers and biostimulants, maintain the soil's fertility and promote friendly microbial activity, making crops healthier and yields better.

By crop type, fruits & vegetables segment to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Biologicals have a wide range of applications for controlling pests and diseases in fruits and vegetables, which often face unique and intense pressures compared to other crops. Because fruits and vegetables are more susceptible to various pests and diseases, using biological methods provides a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional chemical treatments. This category encompasses beneficial microbes and natural substances that provide targeted pest control, minimize chemical residues, and promote soil health. Moreover, these solutions align with the growing consumer demand for safer and organic produce. The high value of fruits and vegetables also requires investment in biologicals to help ensure optimal yields and quality.

By mode of application, seed treatment segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period.

Seed treatment is expected to be the largest application area in the agricultural biologicals market. This is explained by its enhanced adoption as a precautionary measure in order to improve the health and yield of crops. Several factors drive this growth. For instance, seed treatments protect seeds from diseases, pests, and environmental stresses right from the beginning, improving the germination rate and making the seedlings stronger. Moreover, raising awareness and demand for sustainable and organic farming has also provided an enhanced scope for biological seed treatment methods, which reduce chemical usage and minimize environmental impact. As farmers become more aggressive in seeking out better and cleaner solutions, greater adoption of sophisticated biological seed treatments is likely to further accelerate segment growth.

By source, natural products segment to hold second position in terms of market share.

By source, the natural products segment is estimated to hold the second-largest share in the agricultural biologicals market. Natural products are derived from plants, animals, or microorganisms and help regulate pests, enrich soil health, and manage diseases without the drawbacks of synthetic chemicals. The usage of natural products in agriculture is increasing due to rising demand for residue-free and organic produce from consumers. Although other biological and synthetic methods also contribute to the market, natural products take a major constituent place in integrated pest management and soil fertility programs; therefore, they hold a sort of central place within the agricultural biologicals market.

Asia Pacific market to register significant CAGR during forecast period

The rising demand for food, an enormous and dynamic agricultural base, and investments in the adoption of modern technologies, such as precision farming, are leading to an increase in the use of agricultural biologicals in the Asia Pacific region. Agricultural biologicals are thus finding increasing adoption in countries like China, India, and those in Southeast Asia for the purpose of enhancing farm productivity as well as sustainability. Other drivers include increasing consumer demand for organically grown and residue-free crops, government encouragement of sustainable farming methods, and growing recognition of the potential environmental benefits of biologicals compared to synthetic chemicals. Likewise, growing interest in improving soil quality and the resultant surge in the adoption of eco-friendly pest control methodologies are increasing the popularity of biological products. The outlook for the Asia Pacific market thus indicates significant growth, which bears greatly on biologicals in a changing agricultural landscape.

Key players in the agricultural biologicals market are BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva (US), UPL (India), Nufarm (Australia), Novonesis (Denmark), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Mosaic (US), Rovensa Next (Spain), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), SEIPASA, S.A. (Spain), Koppert (Netherlands), and Gowan Company (US).

