Agile PT Head Named America's Healthcare CEO of the Year by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of California based physical therapy company Agile PT has been honoured in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards, for his unique approach to American healthcare.

Marc Guillet was named Healthcare CEO of the Year- USA in the Business Worldwide 2020 CEO Awards, which seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The spotlight is on the success of individuals who make their corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves whilst inspiring others to achieve similar success.

The majority of healthcare providers in the US are paid based on the number of procedures they perform and not the outcome of the patient; which means profits often come before what's best for patients. Agile Physical Therapy offers a unique approach to this problem by aligning health returns with reimbursement, putting the patient experience at the centre of all its work rather than profits.

The private therapy clinic is based in Palo Alto, San Mateo, Los Altos and Los Angeles in the Golden State.

As the most highly trained team of therapists in America, Agile was the first private therapy company in the western United States to establish an accredited Women's Health Residency and is leading the way in developing speciality training for therapists in Northern California, attracting quality therapists from all over the country.

Marc Guillet is a licensed physical therapist, who went on to become the Director of Rehabilitation Programs at The University of California at Los Angeles and Stanford University. This exposed him to the greatest coaches, athletes and teams in the country. Marc advises on multiple boards and is the founder of several health-based companies. He is also the executive director of a rare muscle disease charity and holds a US patent on a rehabilitation product, further demonstrating his innovative spirit and fresh approach. With Marc at the helm Agile has established contracts with Fortune 500 companies, providing on-site healthcare that is paid for based on quality and value of patient outcomes, rather than volume or number of procedures provided.

