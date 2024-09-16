Africa Centrifugal Pump Market Size to Reach $903.1 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Africa Centrifugal Pump Market"

Electrical by operation type

From 2024 to 2030, the electrical segment of the Africa Centrifugal Pump Market is projected to grow at the fastest rate. Electrical centrifugal pumps are becoming increasingly popular in a variety of applications due to their efficiency and dependability, which is what is driving their growth. These pumps are mostly used in artificial lift systems, which are used in the oil and gas industry in particular, to move moderate to large volumes of fluids from wellbores. Electrical centrifugal pumps have the important benefit of not allowing vapor cavities (cavitation) to form in liquids. Cavitation can damage pumping systems and lower their efficiency. This capability, combined with their consistent performance and ease of operation, positions electrical centrifugal pumps as a preferred choice in the market, particularly in industrial and commercial settings where reliability is critical.

Single stage segment by stage type

The single-stage segment is anticipated to hold a dominant market share in Africa's centrifugal pump market because of its ease of use, affordability, and extensive application in a variety of industries. Single-stage pumps are perfect for applications requiring low to moderate pressure, such as irrigation, general industrial processes, and water supply. Their attractiveness is further increased by their simplicity in installation, upkeep, and effective functioning, particularly in areas with inadequate infrastructure and technical know-how. Furthermore, the growing need for wastewater and water management in African cities and rural areas supports single-stage centrifugal pumps' market dominance.

South Africa likely to emerge as the largest Africa Centrifugal Pump Market.

Over the course of the forecast period, South Africa is anticipated to hold the largest share of the Africa Centrifugal Pump Market. The nation's thriving mining, power, water and wastewater, oil and gas, and construction industries are the key drivers of this market's expansion. Wastewater treatment becomes an essential way to meet water needs in an area where freshwater resources are scarce, especially for non-potable uses. In these procedures, centrifugal pumps are crucial because they provide effective water distribution, treatment, and circulation. Centrifugal pumps are in high demand due to South Africa's growing emphasis on infrastructure and industrial development, which has helped the company maintain its dominant position in the continent's market.

Key Players

Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem Inc. (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB (Germany), Wilo (Germany), Weir (UK), Ruhrpumpen Group (US), and EBARA Corporation (Japan) are the major companies in the Centrifugal Pump Market in Africa.

