Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Worth $1,233.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aerospace parts manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,233.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to garner a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030, The increasing influx of passengers and freight in developing economies is fueling the production of advanced aircraft, which is projected to augment the growth of the market.

Numerous aircraft manufacturers are streamlined in the overall value chain, being primarily involved in the process of parts manufacturing. These companies own in-house facilities for production and supplier contracts to procure the parts. Manufacturers also focus on the designing, procurement of raw materials, and quality control of third-party supplier parts.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on product, the aerostructure dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of over 52.2% in 2019. The robust replacement rate of aluminum with expensive composites in airframe structures and fuselage significantly drives the product demand.

Based on end-use, commercial aircraft is forecasted to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030. A few noteworthy changes are being implemented into the structure of aircraft for limiting carbon emissions by substituting the existing parts with lightweight materials. Such innovations are opportunistic for the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific market accrued revenue of USD 149.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to expand at the fastest growth rate, owing to the rapid developments in the aviation industry, thereby boosting the growth of MRO services and the aerospace parts manufacturing industry.

market accrued revenue of in 2019 and is projected to expand at the fastest growth rate, owing to the rapid developments in the aviation industry, thereby boosting the growth of MRO services and the aerospace parts manufacturing industry. The global market is regulated by stringent norms for manufacturing, safety standards, and certifications, restricting the entry of new entrants into the market.

The emerging players in the Asia Pacific region that offer innovative low-cost solutions to the end-users are likely to challenge the recognized players in North America and Europe , thereby leading to the disruption of competitive rivalry in the market.

Read 311-page market research report, "Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, (Insulation Components, Aerostructure), By End Use (Commercial Aircraft, Business Aircraft), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The aerospace parts manufacturing market is predominantly concentrated in the North American and European regions, owing to the presence of significant aircraft manufacturers. Countries including China and India are projected to emerge as the key markets in the upcoming years. This is attributable to the rapid growth in manufacturing and export activities. The trade of components and sub-assemblies across the world has surged by over 25% in the past decade. Nonetheless, the sector remains consolidated with the 3 leading countries including the U.S., France, and Germany, accounting for approximately 60% of the total aircraft manufacturing.

The market has witnessed an uptrend of collaboration and joint venture strategies among key vendors. This supports companies to sustain themselves in a highly competitive market in terms of technological advancements and geographical expansion and limits the risks involved. Additionally, the companies can also easily access the market and achieve long-term contracts.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerospace parts manufacturing market based on product, end-use, and region

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Engines

Aerostructure

Cabin Interiors

Equipment, System, and Support

Avionics

Insulation Components

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Commercial Aircraft

Business Aircraft

Military Aircraft

Other Aircraft

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



The Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Indonesia



Malaysia



Philippines



China



Japan



Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market

JAMCO Corp.

Intrex Aerospace

Rolls Royce plc

CAMAR Aircraft Parts Company

Safran Group

Woodward Hexcel

Engineered Propulsion System

Eaton Corporation plc

Aequs

GE Aviation

Textron, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

MTU Aero Engines AG

Superior Aviation Beijing

Honeywell International, Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Composite Technology Research Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (CTRM)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corp.

Subaru Corp.

Lufthansa Technik AG

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Ducommun, Inc.

Liebherr International AG

Elektro-Metall Export GmbH

Diehl Aviation

Panasonic Avionics Corp.

Thales Group

Dassault Group

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Chemetall GmbH

Daher Group

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Aerospace And Defense MRO Market - The global aerospace and defense MRO market size is expected to reach USD 187.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the aerospace and defense MRO industry is underpinned by expansions of aircraft fleets, rapid urbanization in emerging economies, an increased number of tourists worldwide, and the penetration of low-cost carriers (LCC).

The global aerospace and defense MRO market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the aerospace and defense MRO industry is underpinned by expansions of aircraft fleets, rapid urbanization in emerging economies, an increased number of tourists worldwide, and the penetration of low-cost carriers (LCC). U.S. Aerospace Components MRO Market - The U.S. aerospace components MRO market size is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing aerospace sector in U.S. is projected to propel the demand for MRO services, thereby driving the industry growth. Rapid growth of air transportation has resulted in expansion of fleet size in the aviation industry, which is a major driver for the market growth.

- The U.S. aerospace components MRO market size is expected to reach by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing aerospace sector in U.S. is projected to propel the demand for MRO services, thereby driving the industry growth. Rapid growth of air transportation has resulted in expansion of fleet size in the aviation industry, which is a major driver for the market growth. Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market - The global aerospace adhesives and sealants market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Investments in new production facilities by aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is likely to propel market growth over the long term.

Browse through Grand View Research's Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.