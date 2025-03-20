AEGEAN Prioritizes Passenger Experience and Builds Loyalty with Oracle

The Greek flag carrier taps Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to personalize traveler experiences, boost revenue, and increase customer loyalty

LONDON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld — AEGEAN, the Greek flag carrier, is using Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to support its mission to deliver a personalized experience and offering to every traveler. With an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications, AEGEAN has been able to create a strong foundation of customer data, increase customer loyalty through personalized travel offers, improve overall customer experience, and drive new business.

Carrying over 16.3 million passengers to 162 destinations in 47 countries only last year, AEGEAN and its subsidiary Olympic Air decided to centralize customer data from multiple enterprise-wide data sources to increase efficiencies on customer data management, optimize decision making based on customer insights, and deliver seamless personalized experience and offering across all customer touch points.

"At AEGEAN we remain focused on our objectives to offer best in class, personalized retailing capabilities and a unique customer journey that will facilitate an engaging and life-long relationship with our customers," said Elias Mandroukas, deputy chief commercial officer, digital and marketing AEGEAN. "With Oracle on board, we became even more able to create a centralized knowledge base about our customers and therefore acquire a better view of their needs as we can connect multiple data sources and customer signals throughout our touchpoints and interactions with them. This has helped us place our customers at the heart of every - if not all - decisions and actions with noticeable business results."

After using Oracle Cloud CX for more than a year, AEGEAN reports that it has been able to unify customer data, enhance customer service, and optimize its marketing programs. Oracle Unity Customer Data Platform has helped AEGEAN develop complete customer profiles that it can use to predictively personalize each traveler's experience across the various channels they engage with AEGEAN. Also, Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing is helping AEGEAN engage with and convert millions of customers with multichannel marketing campaigns tailored to unique personas across every digital channel and any device.

"Utilizing technology to drive better customer experiences and customer loyalty is just another example of how AEGEAN is innovating," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX. "With Oracle Cloud CX, AEGEAN is able to harness the rich customer intelligence data across its organization to truly know their customers, help them book more trips, and drive next-level customer experiences that win more business."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud CX leverages the latest AI innovations to help organizations create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships across marketing, sales, and service. Embedded AI acts as an advisor and assistant to help customers analyze connected data, enhance operational efficiency, and improve the customer experience.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About AEGEAN

AEGEAN, along with its subsidiary Olympic Air carried 16.3 million passengers in 2024, offering a total of 19.7 million seats across 47 countries. The 2025 AEGEAN network includes 250 direct routes, both scheduled and charter flights (55 domestic and 195 international), connecting 162 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. These routes are operated from AEGEAN's seven bases in Greece and abroad, with a fleet of 83 aircraft, including the latest Airbus 320 and 321 neo. AEGEAN is a member of STAR ALLIANCE, the world's largest global airline alliance, and has been awarded the title of Best Regional Airline in Europe by the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the 13th consecutive year and 14th time in the last 15 years.

With a strong international presence, AEGEAN was founded in 1999 and, over its 25-year history, has grown into the most successful and fastest-growing regional airline. The company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2007, with its annual revenue recently exceeding €1.7 billion.

Learn more at: www.aegeanair.com

