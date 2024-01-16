Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market to Surge at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034 Amid Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) reveals a surging advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market, propelled by cutting-edge treatments and the crucial role of specialized partners. Gene therapies, cell therapies, mRNA breakthroughs, and personalized medicine drive the need for expert support. Explore full report for insights & stakeholder opportunities.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI)' latest industry analysis shows that the Global Advanced Therapeutics Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Market was valued at US$ 7,197.8 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 11,698.1 million, surging at a CAGR of 4.4% by 2034.

Advanced therapeutics encompass a range of cutting-edge and innovative treatments, including gene therapies, cell therapies, mRNA-based therapies, and other personalized and precision medicine approaches. Pharmaceutical companies often collaborate with external partners, such as contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) service providers, to leverage their expertise, infrastructure, and capabilities in the complex and rapidly evolving field of advanced therapeutics.

The advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market is propelled by an array of drivers and opportunities that underscore its pivotal role in the dynamic landscape of advanced therapeutic development. Rapid advancements in gene therapy, cell therapy, and mRNA technologies are catalysts for outsourcing services, demanding specialized expertise to navigate their complexities.

The escalating pipeline of innovative therapies, especially those targeting rare diseases and oncology, provides a fertile ground for outsourcing partners to offer indispensable support in development and manufacturing. The globalization of clinical trials, driven by the trend toward personalized medicine, particularly in oncology, further amplifies the demand for outsourcing services with a global reach.

Technological innovations in manufacturing, such as continuous manufacturing and automation, present opportunities for outsourcing partners to enhance efficiency and scalability in producing advanced therapeutics. Strategic collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and outsourcing entities foster innovation and collectively address challenges in the rapidly evolving field.

As the market evolves, opportunities lie in expanding outsourcing services to cover a broader spectrum of advanced therapeutic modalities, meeting pharmaceutical clients' diverse and dynamic needs.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By service type, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) are expected to surge at a CAGR of surge at a CAGR of 3.7% by 2034.

by 2034. By indication, oncology held a 46.1% market value share in 2023.

market value share in 2023. By therapy, gene therapy held the leading share in the market of 49.6% in 2023.

in 2023. By phases, commercial manufacturing, and packaging segment dominates with the leading share, accounting for 54.9% in 2023.

in 2023. North America is the primary region, holding a substantial value share of 37.3% in 2023.

"Development and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics, such as gene and cell therapies, is responsible for the growth of the advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market worldwide," says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market encourages collaborative innovation, with pharmaceutical companies and outsourcing partners working together to advance technologies, overcome challenges, and bring novel therapies to market.

For instance,

In June 2023, KD Pharma Group and DUDE CHEM announced their strategic partnership to usher in a new era of digital innovation, greatly enhancing the efficiency and safety of pharmaceutical drug and therapy development.

KD Pharma Group and DUDE CHEM announced their strategic partnership to usher in a new era of digital innovation, greatly enhancing the efficiency and safety of pharmaceutical drug and therapy development. In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired the viral vector business from Henogen S.A (Groupe Novasep SAS).

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. The global advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the advanced therapeutics pharmaceutical outsourcing market segment based on service type – (contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs)), indication (oncology, neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, others), therapy (cell therapy, gene therapy, RNA-based therapies, others) phases (preclinical services, clinical services, commercial manufacturing, and packaging) across seven major regions.

