Advanced Engineering Talks selects APITech's Chris Woodend to speak on "Copper Can't Cut it: How Optoelectronics is changing the way data is transmitted." Online event.

GREAT YARMOUTH, United Kingdom, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech (API Technologies Corp.) announces that Chris Woodend, Product Manager Micro & Optoelectronics, has been selected to participate in the Advanced Engineering Talks online event: "Copper Can't Cut it: How Optoelectronics is changing the way data is transmitted."

The live event takes place at 2pm GMT (9am EDT) on Thursday April 22nd. Register today by visiting https://hubs.li/H0KKDPJ0

Chris will discuss the rapidly-evolving world of data transmissions in space, within satellites, and in our own skies. He will explore how the industry has shifted from using copper connections to fiber, and how APITech is at the forefront of this technology.

Chris has worked in the Microelectronics and Optoelectronics industry for 28 years and is the Optics and High Temperature Materials subject matter expert at APITech.

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high performance systems, subsystems, modules, and components for technically demanding RF, microwave, millimeterwave, electromagnetic, power, and security applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers in the areas of commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, C4ISR, missile defense, harsh environments, satellites, and space. APITech is a leader in space technologies, with Class H and K manufacturing facilities.

